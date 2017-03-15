The mission of the Port of Kalama is to induce capital investment in an environmentally responsible manner to create jobs & enhance public recreational opportunities. Kalama is perfectly placed to support businesses ready to grow to the next level.

The Port of Kalama has just become home to Rosenbaum Welding, a full service welding, repair, fabrication service provider to the trucking industry and large construction, mill and logging equipment. The company has moved its long-time mobile welding operation to permanent headquarters in Kalama where it will continue to provide in-shop and mobile welding services.

Rosenbaum, which also provides mobile roadside services, has specialized in equipment modifications and structural repairs for a vast array of large vehicles and equipment for more than 30 years. Some specialty services include king pin and plate replacement, frame repairs for dump trucks, side- and end-dumps, flatbeds, chip trailers and more.

“Port of Kalama offers us an ideal location to both serve our customers in the trucking , heavy equipment and logging industry and offer incredibly easy access to our shop off of I-5—where our customers travel,” said Rosenbaum. “Many of my clients encouraged me to relocate to this venue and so far business is booming.”

Rosenbaum Welding joins a growing number of industries and businesses who have found the Port of Kalama an ideal location to grow their businesses. The Port boasts an Industrial Park and acres of shovel-ready land for manufacturing, technology, storage and many other industry sectors. Sixteen acres of public riverfront parks stand out as popular recreational destinations for both locals and tourists. Port officials cite several advantages for businesses like Christiansen to expand operations in Kalama including:



No state corporate or personal income taxes

Collaborative, business-friendly environment

Affordable/competitive rates

Accessibility to all modes of transportation

Quality buildings, land on river/rail/Interstate

Quality of life, slow-paced, beautiful, quiet, hometown feel

Proximity to international airport at PDX -- just 30 minutes away

“We welcome Rosenbaum to our growing community of industrial businesses—their reputation as a high-quality welding service provider in the trucking and heavy equipment industry are a great fit for this business community,” said Liz Newman, marketing manager, Port of Kalama. “Kalama is perfectly placed to support businesses ready to grow to the next level.”

About Port of Kalama – Where rail and water meet:

The Port of Kalama is located in Southwest Washington on the Columbia River and immediately off of Interstate Highway 5. The port exists to induce capital investment in an environmentally responsible manner to create jobs and to enhance public recreational opportunities. Port of Kalama's industrial area includes five miles of riverfront property adjacent to the 43' federally-maintained deep draft navigation channel of the Columbia River. The Port is served by the Burlington Northern/Santa Fe and Union Pacific railroads. There are over 30 businesses located at the Port of Kalama, employing over 1,000 people. Port of Kalama offers all the superior facilities businesses need to thrive, and an unsurpassed quality of life. The port offers shovel ready sites, a new Industrial Park, state of the art Marine Terminals and transportation accessibility to rail and highway all just a 30 minute drive to the Portland International Airport. Port of Kalama also offers high-bandwidth communications, with dual access fiber-optic service to Seattle and Portland. Properties currently available at the port for businesses wishing to expand and thrive: Visit http://portofkalama.com/available-properties/.

Contact: Liz Newman, marketing manager, Port of Kalama, 360-673-2379 or Claudia Johnson, PR, 503-799-2220.