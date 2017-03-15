Enact Leadership Partner Amy's Kitchen Honored with Top LEAD Award

Enact Leadership has partnered with Amy's Kitchen for the past 5 years, and co-designed the Amy's Leadership Academy by leveraging Enact's best-in-class content.

Enact Leadership partner Amy's Kitchen was honored by the LEAD Awards for having the No. 1 Corporate University and included in the Winners Circle for Innovation in Deployment of Leadership Programs.

The LEAD Awards, formerly known as Leadership Excellence Awards, annually identify and recognize the top leadership programs and organizations and their strategies and solutions.

Enact Leadership has partnered with Amy's Kitchen for the past 5 years, and co-designed the Amy's Leadership Academy by leveraging Enact's best-in-class content.

"When we partnered with Enact, it was important that they truly understood and reflected our strong culture throughout our leadership development program," said Cindy Gillespie, Amy's Kitchen vice president of human resources. "Enact proved to not only 'get it,' but also provided the insights and flexibility to develop a leadership development program that is fun, engaging, truly exhibits our culture and has helped us to develop a community of leaders. We consider Enact true partners."

This year's LEAD Award winners were published in the February edition of the Leadership Excellence Essentials e-publication. Future issues of the Leadership Excellence publication will also feature interviews from select top award winners in each category.

LEAD award recipients were selected based on an application or nomination process, reviewed by HR.com's expert leadership panel, as well as feedback from the program's participants.

About Amy's Kitchen

Founded 28 years ago in Sonoma County, California, Amy's Kitchen is a world leader in the production of natural and organic convenience foods. Named after Andy and Rachel Berliner's daughter, Amy, the company now has over 2,400 employees. It remains a privately held, family-owned business and is one of the few remaining U.S. companies to craft its own recipes, source its own ingredients, and make its products in-house. Visit amys.com for more information.

About Enact Leadership

Enact Leadership, Inc. is a women-owned leadership development firm. As proactive partners we unite what's happening and what's possible to formulate leadership development strategies with our clients that move beyond 'fixing leadership problems' to 'creating leadership excellence'. We utilize measurable data, proven program content and exemplary facilitation and coaching to generate superior individual, leadership and organizational results. Visit enactleadership.com or info(at)enactleadership.com for more information