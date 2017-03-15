Chamberlain Hrdlicka’s Olesh to Chair Young Lawyers Division of PBA

Chamberlain Hrdlicka is pleased to announce that senior counsel Matthew S. Olesh has been named chair of the Young Lawyers Division of the Philadelphia Bar Association.

The Young Lawyers Division is comprised of all PBA members less than 37 years of age, or who have been practicing for less than three years. The division is governed by an executive committee, which Olesh will lead throughout 2017. Made up of more than 45 members, the executive committee manages and directs the business and activities of the division, including oversight of a number of committees in the areas of community service, legal education and mentoring, professional outreach and service to the legal community.

The organization also is active throughout the Philadelphia community. Each year, members of the Young Lawyers Division are involved in numerous programs that help children, the disadvantaged, and more.

In his capacity as YLD Chair, Olesh is also a part of the PBA’s leadership term, serving on the Association’s Board of Governors and Cabinet. Through this post, Olesh will also serve as a director for the Philadelphia Bar Foundation and the Public Interest Law Center.

Olesh focuses his practice on a wide array of litigation, and brings with him a track record of success and obtaining favorable outcomes for clients. In addition to business litigation, he handles matters involving antitrust, bankruptcy, class actions, corporate governance, employment, environmental compliance and litigation, insurance, international law and business disputes, real estate and white-collar compliance and defense.

Prior to joining Chamberlain Hrdlicka, Olesh was an associate at Fox Rothschild LLP where he focused his practice on complex commercial litigation. Before that, he worked as an associate at Dechert LLP.

He holds a bachelor’s degree from Emory University and earned his law degree from the University of Pennsylvania.

