Event Farm (http://www.eventfarm.com), the leading next generation event marketing software used by hundreds of companies including Facebook, Google, Lamborghini, and JP Morgan, today announced that it has launched OfflineInsights™, a suite of best-in-class integrations and reporting that incorporates critical event data into the rest of an organization’s sales and marketing metrics. By connecting directly to sales CRMs and marketing automation platforms like Salesforce and Marketo, Event Farm’s revenue attribution and brand-centric event marketing platform now allows event marketers and sales teams to better align efforts and engage attendees to accelerate pipeline and prove ROI.

“We believe the market has massively underestimated the complexity of building robust integrations with CRMs and marketing automation tools,” said Ryan Costello, CEO of Event Farm. “This is not something you check off a list and say you have. We are incredibly excited to launch the most robust suite of integrations that truly addresses marketers' needs and helps them accurately measure the ROI of their events.”

OfflineInsights provides marketers and event professionals with the tools they need to integrate event data with the rest of their sales and marketing metrics, and accurately attribute revenue created and influenced by events. Ultimately, this enables marketers to define lead source and build event data into lead scoring and workflows for timely, relevant follow-up. With OfflineInsights, event marketers can:



Measure event effectiveness: See new leads from events right in your sales and marketing databases with a lead source properly attributed to your event, giving you the ability to reach new prospects in a timely manner. Identify how your events influence existing leads and opportunities by showing an attribution point.

Maintain total data control and autosync capabilities: Get very granular about what information syncs between Event Farm and your databases to maintain the highest degree of data quality for all of your contacts. Eliminate manual data entry with real time updates, so you never miss an opportunity to engage leads at the right time.

Uncover deeper attendee insights: Gain important context about your leads and contacts for highly relevant post-event conversations and revenue opportunities.

Validate event channels: Take the guesswork out of event revenue attribution by easily identifying closed business as a result of event efforts. Most businesses spend over 40% of their marketing budget on events; prove that is money well spent.

“We are going to see a requisite for complete, closed-loop reporting for all campaigns, even those for which it has previously been hard to attribute ROI,” said Alexandra Gibson, CMO of Event Farm. “These will include things like offline marketing, namely events, that have for too long been allowed to survive with soft metrics like sentiment, anecdotal evidence and social reach. Robust integrations, like those that OfflineInsights provides, are important for data integrity, but are also crucial for campaign attribution, both on and offline.”

OfflineInsights is now available to existing customers with a Premier license, and is an available add-on for Pro and Intro customers or new accounts. To learn more, please visit our website at http://www.eventfarm.com, or reach out to your Customer Success Manager.

About Event Farm

Event Farm is an experiential and event marketing software platform – invitation, guest registration, and digital activations – designed specifically to promote brands and engage targeted audiences at events. Launched in 2011, Event Farm offers enterprise event software and branded digital experiences for corporations and organizations. Used by some of the most recognizable brands in the world, Event Farm has an extensive client list including Google, Facebook, Yahoo, Lamborghini, WIRED, SpaceX, NASCAR, and more. Event Farm empowers event professionals all over the world with a team of 47 that works between Washington, DC, Boston, & Santa Monica, CA. For additional information, please visit http://www.eventfarm.com.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, the Customer Success Platform and world's #1 CRM company, empowers companies to connect with their customers in a whole new way. Salesforce has headquarters in San Francisco, with offices in Europe and Asia, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CRM." For more information about Salesforce, visit: http://www.salesforce.com.

About Marketo

Marketo provides the leading engagement marketing software and solutions designed to help marketers develop long-term relationships with their customers - from acquisition to advocacy. Marketo is built for marketers, by marketers and is setting the innovation agenda for marketing technology. Marketo puts Marketing First. Headquartered in San Mateo, CA, with offices around the world, Marketo serves as a strategic partner to large enterprise and fast-growing small companies across a wide variety of industries. To learn more about Marketo's Engagement Marketing Platform, LaunchPoint® partner ecosystem, and the vast community that is the Marketo Marketing Nation®, visit http://www.marketo.com.