Nominations Sought for the Ruffalo Noel Levitz Retention Excellence Awards.

Colleges and universities with significant student success achievements are encouraged to apply for the Lee Noel and Randi Levitz Retention Excellence Awards, sponsored by Ruffalo Noel Levitz. Deadline for applications is March 17, 2017. Awards will be presented at the National Conference on Student Recruitment, Marketing, and Retention, to be held July 26-28, in Denver.

The awards program was established to identify and recognize the most successful student success and retention programs in use from a variety of institutions serving a diverse range of students, and to share those programs nationally. Since the awards program began in 1989, Ruffalo Noel Levitz has honored more than 170 two-year and four-year colleges and universities with Retention Excellence Awards.

Nominees are judged by a panel of higher education leaders on identifiable and measurable institutional outcomes, originality and creativity, clarity of focus, use of resources, and adaptability to other institutions. As a result of this national exposure, these award-winning programs serve as models of retention excellence to stimulate the creativity and energy of two-year and four-year institutions across North America. For an application, http://www.RuffaloNL.com/REA.

