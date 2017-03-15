“It would be impossible to be more excited about the results of our ‘kick off’ auction in New York—especially as we head into the spring season.” –Jeff Zacharia

Zachys two-day auction on March 9 & 10 held in conjunction with La Paulée de New York realized $7,884,529 and was 99 percent sold, smashing pre-sale expectations. Held during NYC’s “Burgundy Week,” the auction was the most-attended Zachys auction ever with well over 150 friends, bidders, consignors, and Burgundian winemakers in the room at Le Bernardin Privé. All in all, an astonishing 833 lots of the 1925 on offer realized prices at or above the high estimate. Only 30 of the 1925 lots failed to find a buyer.

The big winner of the auction was Burgundy with the top 26 prices realized in the auction. A 1990 DRC Assortment was the top lot of the auction at $49,000 against a pre-auction estimate of $38,000-$55,000. Next was two magnums of the exceedingly rare 1988 Roumier Bonnes Mares VV, which realized $44,100 against presale estimates of $24,000-36,000. All told, DRC accounted for 16 of the top 25 wines in the auction, proving once again that DRC is the king of the hill at a Zachys auction.

For many collectors, the highlight of the auction was Treasures From the Legendary Collection of Robert Caine, which realized $1,674,820 against a pre-auction estimate of $950,750-$1,448,250, or 16% above the high estimate. 62 lots from the most famous white Burgundy producer, Coche-Dury, realized 28 percent above the high estimate. The two biggest winners in the Coche-Dury section were full 12-bottle cases of 1992 and 1996 Meursault-Perrières, each of which realized $39,200 against pre-auction estimates of $18,000-$28,000.

After the auction, Dr. Caine commented, “I couldn’t be more thrilled with the results of the auction last week. Everything about the sale—from the gorgeous catalog and photography to the beautiful venue of Le Bernardin, combined to produce spectacular results. My past consignments have done very well but, in this sale, Zachys exceeded my expectations. I’ve been collecting Burgundy for over 30 years, and Coche-Dury has always been a personal favorite. I am truly delighted that Zachys' clientele appreciates the rarity and excellence in winemaking represented by this collection, and bid accordingly!”

Jeff Zacharia, President of Zachys, continued the sentiment and said, “It would be impossible to be more excited about the results of our ‘kick off’ auction in New York—especially as we head into the spring season. We look forward to partnering with La Paulée de New York or San Francisco every year, and this year was no exception. Burgundy ruled the week—in our auction as well as in our glasses—and taken in conjunction with our February Hong Kong sale, we’re delighted to report that we’re in the midst of a Burgundy upswing as we head into the heart of the spring season. A special thanks to Rob Caine for entrusting us with such a special collection.”

Please join Zachys at Smith & Wollensky on April 29 for a Bordeaux-Only Auction in Celebration of Burdigala. Email auction [at[ zachys [dot] com to reserve your seat today.

The Top Ten

Lot 1349: twelve bottle (750ML) Assortment Case Domaine de la Romanée Conti 1990

Pre-Sale Estimates: $38,000 – $55,000

Price realized: $49,000

Lot 1534: two magnums (1.5L) of Bonnes Mares Vieilles Vignes Georges Roumier 1988

Pre-Sale Estimates: $24,000 – $36,000

Price realized: $44,100

Lot 1199: three magnums (1.5L) of La Tâche Domaine de la Romanée Conti 2005

Pre-Sale Estimates: $20,000 – $30,000

Price realized: $41,650

Lot 1504: twelve bottles (750ML) of Chambertin Clos de Bèze Armand Rousseau 1993

Pre-Sale Estimates: $24,000 – $36,000

Price realized: $41,650

Lot 1204: one magnum (1.5L) of Romanée Conti Domaine de la Romanée Conti 1999

Pre-Sale Estimates: $22,000 – $32,000

Price realized: $39,200

Lot 1243: three bottles (750ML) of Romanée Conti Domaine de la Romanée Conti 1996

Pre-Sale Estimates: $26,000 – $40,000

Price realized: $39,200

Lot 1332: twelve bottles (750ML) of Meursault Perrières Coche-Dury 1992

Pre-Sale Estimates: $18,000 – $28,000

Price realized: $39,200

Lot 1333: twelve bottles (750ML) of Meursault Perrières Coche-Dury 1996

Pre-Sale Estimates: $18,000 – $28,000

Price realized: $39,200

Lot 1812: right bottles (750ML) of La Tâche Domaine de la Romanée Conti 1990

Pre-Sale Estimates: $22,000 – $34,000

Price realized: $36,750

Lot 979: three bottles (750ML) of Romanée Conti Domaine de la Romanée Conti 2013

Pre-Sale Estimates: $24,000 – $36,000

Price realized: $34,300