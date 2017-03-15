Runway at VOW | New World of Bridal The impressive year-over-year growth in our showroom collection is a testament to AmericasMart’s expert understanding of how the bridal industry works and thrives

Trendsetting bridal and social occasion fashions for fall/winter 2017 debut at the VOW | New World of Bridal Market Tuesday, April 4 through Thursday, April 6, 2017 at AmericasMart® Atlanta. Now in its second year, the Market has become the April buying destination of choice for discerning buyers and exhibitors from across the country and around the world with a must-see collection of top designers complemented by inspirational fashion events and the industry’s top educational programming.

April VOW buyers will enjoy a larger collection with double digit growth in exhibitors over the previous year’s Market. Highlights include larger showrooms for Sherri Hill, Mon Cheri, Tarik Ediz, House of Wu and Josh & Jazz, and new locations for Nina Canacci, Precious Formals and Sean Collection. Opening new permanent locations are Lara, Lyda, Pia Michi, Ritzee and Syndney’s Closet. Other notable lines in the collection are Alfred Angelo in its return to AmericasMart, AA Bridal, Adrianna Papell Platinum, Allure Bridals, Casablanca Bridal, Eddy K, Essense of Australia, Fiore, Franssical, Jasmine Bridal, Johnathan Kayne, Jovani, Justin Alexander, Kitty Chen, Loré White, Maggie Sottero Designs, Malis Henderson, Morilee by Madeline Gardner, Sarafia, Venus and many more.

“Atlanta is our home away from home,” says designer Johnathan Kayne, who launches his largest fall collection to date at the April VOW Market. “My relationship with AmericasMart started when I was buyer looking for the social occasion designers that were thriving in the South. When I launched my collection, I chose this Marketplace because I knew it was the first-look Market for the social occasion community.”

“The impressive year-over-year growth in our showroom collection is a testament to AmericasMart’s expert understanding of how the bridal industry works and thrives,” says Mary Sullivan, senior vice president of Leasing for Buildings 2 and 3. “It’s all about hospitality. Our showroom layout lets designers entertain, educate and celebrate their retail partners like nowhere else.”

The Collective, VOW’s trend-driven temporary collection, is an international product showcase with lines ranging from Asheville, N.C.’s Charles Josef Bridal to the Ukraine’s Pollardi showing top lines including John Paul Ataker, Lotus Threads, Teri Jon and Shibue Couture.

Styles for the bride, her bridal party and her guests walk the runway at the VOW Fashion Show on Tuesday, April 4. The theatrical presentation features looks from across the permanent and temporary collection with shoe sponsor Nina Footwear.

VOW’s signature educational programming kicks off on Monday, April 3 at 2 p.m. with a Bridal Educational Series featuring Sal Macaluso of eStyleCentral.com presenting “Making the Most of Marketing to Mothers,” celebrated retailer Wendy Rivera of Ava Laurenne Bride presenting “Do You Speak Bride?” and author, speaker, and behavioral psychology expert Liene Stevens of Think Splendid presenting “The Trophy Kids Get Hitched: How to Sell to Millennial Brides.” The buyer-favorite VOW Experts Panel takes place at 5 p.m. with new panelists Belle Manjong of The Boutique by B. Belle Events and Jacqui Wadsworth of The Gilded Gown, and returning panelist Vera Stillmank of Vera’s Bridals. On Tuesday, April 4 and Wednesday, April 5 at 11 a.m. Rivera leads breakout sessions and dives deeper into her tips for success. Later on Wednesday at 2 p.m., Wadsworth presents “Branding + Advertising on Facebook.”

“VOW is where retailers come to stay fresh,” says Sullivan. “The Market experience – VOW in particular – lets them see what is new and trending and bring it back into their stores and communities.”

VOW | New World of Bridal is co-located with the April Atlanta Apparel Market, which takes place Wednesday, April 5 – Sunday, April 9, 2017. For more information, visit http://www.AmericasMart.com/VOW.

