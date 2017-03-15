CheapOair Names Top St. Patrick’s Day Celebrations to Attend in 2017

CheapOair

As the saying goes, everyone’s Irish on St. Patrick’s Day, so for those with Irish heritage or those who are just Irish for the day, CheapOair®, a leading flight-focused hybrid travel agency, has identified the best cities for over-the-top celebrations, parades, and plenty of Irish pubs.

Boston, Massachusetts

According to 2015 U.S. Census data, 21.6% of people in the Greater Boston Area identify as having Irish ancestry and it is clear through their annual celebration that they are very proud of that heritage. The St. Patrick’s Day parade began in 1737 and runs through the traditionally Irish neighborhood of South Boston. The event is held annually on the Sunday closest to St. Patrick’s Day and features floats, marching bands, and bagpipe bands. In addition to hosting one of the largest parades in the country, Bostonians are known for their post-parade party. With more Irish pubs than any other U.S. city, parade goers are sure to find the party going well beyond the end of the parade with local pubs hosting live music and holiday food and beverage specials. This year’s parade will be held on Sunday, March 19th

Dublin, Ireland

Of course, there’s no better place to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day than in his home country of Ireland. Dublin, the nation’s capital, hosts one of the largest celebrations around the world with four full days of activities. An impressive parade, carnival, plus theater and musical performances headline the annual festival. The locals typically keep their celebrations low-key with modest expressions of their Irish pride, the tourist population can be found engaging in the debauchery that has come to be associated with the holiday in Dublin’s Temple Bar neighborhood. This year’s festival will take place from March 16th – March 19th with the parade on March 17th.

New York, New York

As with many cultural festivals, New York is known to hold the biggest and the best St. Patrick’s Day parade in the U.S. and also has the distinction of being the oldest in the world. The annual event held on March 17th attracts over two spectators and up to 250,000 participants. The procession up 5th Avenue can last as long as six hours and is only open to people marching on foot, no floats or cars are permitted. The parade first began in 1762 by Irish soldiers serving in the British Army. Today the parade features participants including bands, performers, public servants, social clubs and associations.

Savannah, Georgia

Despite being a smaller city, Savannah takes St. Patrick’s Day seriously with a celebration that rivals the major cities. The parade first began in 1824 by the Irish population that had settled in the area. Today the celebration draws over 300,000 spectators and features a parade, live performances, and street vendors. Since Savannah doesn’t have an open container law, parade goers can enjoy an Irish draught while still catching the parade. But, of course, remember to please drink responsibly.

For more information about booking travel to these destinations, please visit http://www.CheapOair.com, http://www.cheapoair.com/mobile, or our social media pages, http://www.Facebook.com/CheapOair and http://www.twitter.com/cheapoair.

About CheapOair

CheapOair is a next generation concierge travel agency (online/traditional) that enables consumers to book travel online, on its award winning mobile app, by phone or live chat. CheapOair bridges the gap between an online and traditional travel agency with certified agents available 24/7 to help find deals and offers to destinations worldwide on over 450 airlines, 150,000 hotels, and many car rental companies worldwide. Partner airlines benefit from access to CheapOair's broad customer base that books high yield international travel and add-on ancillaries. Follow CheapOair on Facebook and Twitter to learn how to travel the world for less or go to http://www.cheapoair.com or call 1-800-566-2345).