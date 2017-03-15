Alaska Galore Tours Juneau Fishing Charter Having a seasoned fishing guide is paramount when plying the waters of the Inside Passage. All of Alaska Galore Tours’ captains are local, long-time, licensed Alaska state fishing guides.

Juneau, Alaska is known as one of Alaska’s top spots for spotting Humpback whales and a myriad of coastal wildlife. But Juneau is also a fishing hot spot for several species of salmon and Pacific halibut. Every summer, Alaska Galore Tours helps visitors spot whales and find the fish. Independent travelers and cruise ship visitors alike rely on Alaska Galore Tours when seeking a once-in-a-lifetime Alaska adventure.

Having a seasoned fishing guide is paramount when plying the waters of the Inside Passage. All of Alaska Galore Tours’ captains are local, long-time, licensed Alaska state fishing guides. All boats have heated cabins and bathrooms. On AGT fishing trips, cruising through the natural wonders of Southeast Alaska, in warm, comfortable cabins, it is common to see eagles, puffins, sea lions, whales and…glaciers…off in the distance.

On a Alaska Galore Tours Juneau fishing charter, chances of catching the world-famous Alaska wild salmon or halibut are vastly increased by experienced guides while patrons cruise in uncrowded comfort. Fishing charters depart from Auke Bay harbor. Cruise ship passengers are picked up at the dock, near their ship. It takes about 25 minutes to travel from the cruise ship dock to Auke Bay, where the fishing boats are harbored.

Alaska Galore Tours recently launched a new website so Juneau visitors can determine what fishing charter fits their schedule. The fishing calendar shows the best time to fish for various species of salmon in this part of Alaska.

Fishing charters are offered in various durations: 1/2 day (about 4 hours on the water), 3/4 hours (about 6 hours on the water) and full day (about 8 hours on the water). Guests can choose from Alaska salmon fishing charters, Alaska halibut charters or a combination or salmon and halibut fishing. All charters have a minimum of 4 passengers and maximum of six. A half-day salmon fishing charter is priced at $199 per person. Complimentary snacks and standard non-alcoholic beverages are available, and all guests who spend at least 6 hours on the water will also receive a complimentary lunch. King Salmon season is June 15 through September 30 for 2017.

Fishing licenses are required for anyone 16 years and older. The cost is $25 per person and captains will advise if King Salmon are available; an optional King Salmon stamp costs $15 per person. Licenses can be purchased from charter captains once guests are on board. All charters include fishing gear and bait, but not boots or rain gear.

Alaska Galore Tour also offers a “Juneau Highlights Land Tour”. These tours are conducted from a modern minibus and last about 3.5 hours. Highlights of the land tour include: the State Capitol Building, Russian Orthodox Church, Governor’s House, and the state-of-the-art Alaska State Museum.

Douglas Island, across the channel, provides opportunities to see downtown Juneau from a different perspective with photo-ops and views of the Gastineau Channel. There is also a 20 minute stop at the Macaulay Hatchery with up-close views of Juneau's underwater treasures. There is an aquarium and salmon fish ladders to observe the simulated migration of Alaska fish. The tour culminates at Glacier Gardens Rainforest Adventure with unique opportunities to explore Alaskan botanical gardens set within the mighty Tongass National Forest. The Juneau land tour costs $120