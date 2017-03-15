Lufthansa Technik Embraces S1000D In The Cloud With OneStrand AIR

Data, the one common thread.

As a result of Lufthansa Technik’s decision to author technical documents to the S1000D specification, they have selected OneStrand AIR as their product of choice. Lufthansa Technik has chosen OneStrand LLC as their preferred supplier of S1000D technical publishing software, services and support through the OneStrand AIR Hosted CSDB platform.

“The first data to be authored will be technical manuals for Lufthansa Technik’s inflight entertainment and cabin management system nice®, with more projects to follow. The decision to author data according to the S1000D specification will advance Lufthansa Technik’s ability to manage the data delivered by the Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). Our extensive evaluation of the current S1000D Vendor offerings concluded that OneStrand AIR provided us with the benefits of performance, scalability, serviceability and cost savings” said Joern Abraham, Head of Operations and Customer Support, HAM TX/O-O of Lufthansa Technik.

S1000D is the International Specification for technical publications utilizing a Common Source Database (CSDB). Developed over the past two decades, S1000D has become a highly regarded specification and is used globally across several market sectors including defense, aerospace, transport and manufacturing.

“We are especially proud of this announcement due to our respect for Lufthansa Technik’s strong core values that focus on their people, customers and vendor relationships. Lufthansa have long been seen as an industry leader in innovation and our organizations share a commitment for excellence in what we do and how we do it,” said Michael Hickerson, Managing Director of OneStrand.

OneStrand is a full-service company offering software, services and support for each step involved with the creation and distribution of technical data in the aerospace, defense and transport industries. This includes the lifecycle management of technical data from initial creation to archiving.

OneStrand is headquartered in Portland, Oregon, with operations and software development locations in Brisbane, Australia; Oregon, USA; San Jose, Costa Rica and Hamburg, Germany.

