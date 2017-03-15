“FEI is bringing top-quality development opportunities, akin to those run by Fortune 100 corporations, to a wide array of financial professionals,” said Andrej Suskavcevic, CAE, President and CEO of FEI.

Financial Executives International (FEI), the association of choice for CFOs and other senior-level finance executives, announced a new business-school caliber, three-day, immersive business simulation course designed for members and nonmembers as part of its efforts to continue to enhance development opportunities for financial executives. The course, entitled Financial Leadership & Decision Making Amidst Complexity, includes accomplished guest speakers, opportunities to network with other top tier leaders and emerging leadership team members from public and private, national and international organizations.

“Providing financial professionals with the professional and personal development experiences they need to grow into senior leadership positions, and supporting those senior executives once they get there, is core to our mission,” said Andrej Suskavcevic, CAE, President and CEO of FEI. “We are bringing top-quality development opportunities, akin to those run by Fortune 100 corporations, to a wide array of financial professionals. These learning opportunities will enable them to build the cross-functional and dynamic skills they need to be leaders within their organizations.”

The Financial Leadership & Decision Making course is designed for financial professionals with five to seven years of experience, in such roles as Directors of Finance or Accounting, Treasurers, Controllers, and Risk Managers from public and private companies. Among the skills participants will learn are to:



Make decisions under uncertainty (limited and uncertain information, time pressure, divergent opinions, scarce resources),

Develop, coach and motivate team members,

Understand the uncertainty and change in global, regulatory, competitive and customer landscapes,

Create long term growth from a responsible mindset in meeting commitments, accountability and prudent risk taking, and more.

This new class is offered in conjunction with Tri Corporation and instructed by a team of finance and business experts, including Dr. Thomas Conine, Professor of Finance at Fairfield University, Dr. Dennis Rebelo, Professor of Leadership, Technology & Management at Roger Williams University and FEI’s Chief Learning Officer. Tri Corporation has provided similar courses for employees at GE, Dell, Cisco and others. FEI’s offering will build on Tri Corporation’s approach by integrating the IPSP® Integral Psychology Profile Leadership assessment - an analytical way to discover necessary core competencies required in today’s complex organizations.

The program is part of FEI’s enhanced focus on professional development and leadership training. Most recently, FEI launched the FEI Leadership Masterclass, an online, story-based program, in February 2017.

Financial Leadership & Decision Making Amidst Complexity will be offered from April 25-28, 2017 in Anaheim and May 2-5, 2017 in Morristown. Participants will earn 39.5 CPE credits. Interested professionals can learn more and register at https://www.financialexecutives.org/complexity-ca for the Anaheim course and https://www.financialexecutives.org/complexity-nj for the Morristown course.