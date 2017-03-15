ICBA Kicks Off 2017 National Convention

I’m thrilled to welcome community bankers from across the country to ICBA Community Banking LIVE, where they will have the opportunity to learn, network and interact with the latest technology.

Beginning today, 3,000 community bankers, industry leaders and financial experts will gather together for the 2017 Independent Community Bankers of America® (ICBA) national convention, ICBA Community Banking LIVE®, at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio.

This conference, which runs through Sunday, March 19, is the largest, most comprehensive educational event for community bankers in the country. Attendees will learn about the latest top-of-mind community banking issues from more than 60 educational workshops and explore state-of-the-art technology and product solutions from hundreds of community bank-focused service providers.

This year’s event will also feature ICBA’s new ThinkTECH exhibition in the expo hall, which will highlight a limited number of the most innovative financial technology companies that are changing the way consumers think about banking. This year’s featured company is Mastercard, which is bringing its MasterCard Mobile Products Showcase to ICBA Community Banking LIVE so community bankers can experience firsthand how today’s tech-savvy consumers navigate their day by interacting with exciting payment technology such as Masterpass, the Samsung Family Hub™ and other innovative products.

“I’m thrilled to welcome community bankers from across the country to ICBA Community Banking LIVE, where they will have the opportunity to learn, network, interact with the latest technology and be inspired by like-minded community bankers and industry experts who believe in this great industry and understand its enormous positive impact on communities throughout the nation,” said ICBA Chairman Rebeca Romero Rainey, chairman and CEO of Centinel Bank of Taos, N.M. “This premier educational event is one no community banker should miss."

Providing inspiring industry remarks and perspective at the convention include Romero Rainey; ICBA Chairman-elect R. Scott Heitkamp, president and CEO, ValueBank Texas of Corpus Christi, Texas; and ICBA President and CEO Camden R. Fine. Other exciting and inspiring convention speakers include NFL great Drew Bledsoe, former quarterback for the New England Patriots; NASA astronauts and retired U.S. Navy captains Mark and Scott Kelly; U.S. Navy F-14 Tomcat fighter pilot Carey Lohrenz; and country music powerhouse Big & Rich.

Attendees can receive up-to-the-minute convention information with the ICBA 2017 Mobile App and by following #ICBALive17 on Twitter.

Visit http://www.icba.org for more information.

