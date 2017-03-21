We now have timely receipt of electronic documentation in standardized formats, providing faster financial approvals and service delivery

MCG, part of the Hearst Health network and a leading provider of informed care strategies, has named Crotched Mountain Community Care (CMCC), a charitable organization based in New Hampshire, serving individuals with disabilities and their families, a recipient of the 2016 Doyle Award. The award recognizes CMCC as a model of excellence in healthcare. CMCC was able to track real-time quality indicators per NCQA for Alternative Payment Methods. This achievement made them a leader in Independent Care Management in their state and also made them the only agency offering an electronic record with the ability to tap into evidence-based care guidelines, track populations, ensure quality and cost-effective care, and drive business development.

MCG offered CMCC an electronic solution to document and track care of individuals, levels of need, goals, staff productivity, or quality as it relates to national standards.

CMCC leveraged MCG’s Guideline Modification Module and built four levels of acuity based upon national standards of integrated case management that tie assessments to interventions by levels of care. They then created customized reports to track levels of care in defined regions to support resource allocation and overall productivity, which provided the transparency and outlined rate structures that are critical in entering into contract negotiations with Managed Care Organizations in their state. Stratifying according to acuity and high resource needs enabled CMCC to apply a staffing method to match needs and ensure cost-effective quality outcomes. This initiative also drove appropriate utilization of services to integrate care coordination interdepartmentally and across care continuums.

Lisa Perales, Vice President of Nursing and Director of Population Health at CMCC, says “We now have timely receipt of electronic documentation in standardized formats, providing faster financial approvals and service delivery. Implementing the MCG solution has not only had a huge impact with our clients, but also internally – our employee retention jumped to 100%, and staff compliance moved from 5% to 100% because quality indicators are now aligned with strategy.”

“MCG is proud to be an important part of the informed care strategy that CMCC has so successfully implemented,” says Jon Shreve, President of MCG. “CMCC has clearly demonstrated that by leveraging MCG solutions, care providers can simultaneously improve the care their patients receive as well as improve the efficiency of their organization.”

About Crotched Mountain Community Care

Crotched Mountain is a charitable organization founded in 1953 with a mission to serve individuals with disabilities and their families, embracing personal choice and development and building communities of mutual support. Through specialized education, rehabilitation, community and residential support services they renew hope and restore lives for thousands of people annually throughout New England and New York. To learn more about Crotched Mountain Community Care, please visit cmf.org/cmcc.

About MCG Health

MCG, part of the Hearst Health network, helps healthcare organizations implement informed care strategies that proactively and efficiently move patients toward health. MCG’s transparent assessment of the latest research and scholarly articles, along with our own data analysis, gives patients, providers and payers the vetted information they need to feel confident in every care decision, in every moment. For more information visit http://www.mcg.com or follow our Twitter handle at @MCG_Health.

About Hearst Health

The Hearst Health network includes FDB (First Databank), Zynx Health, MCG, Homecare Homebase and MedHOK, Hearst Health International, Hearst Health Ventures and the Hearst Health Innovation Lab (http://www.hearsthealth.com). The mission of the Hearst Health network is to help guide the most important care moments by delivering vital information into the hands of everyone who touches a person's health journey. Each year in the U.S., care guidance from the Hearst Health network reaches 84 percent of discharged patients, 177 million insured individuals, 60 million home health visits, and 3.1 billion dispensed prescriptions.

About The Richard L. Doyle Award for Innovation and Leadership in Healthcare

The Doyle Award was developed to recognize organizations that make innovative use of the care guidelines to help deliver effective healthcare.

Dr. Doyle, the care guidelines founding editor, was a hospital chief-of-staff when he began creating clinical guidelines in the 1980s to help improve healthcare efficiency and quality at Mercy Hospital in San Diego. He later joined Milliman & Robertson and in 1990 published the first set of what was to become the care guidelines.

Judges for this award are independent healthcare quality experts, not currently associated with MCG. Applicants were judged on how well their projects supported the MCG mission to help drive effective care. Judges looked for evidence of improvements in healthcare quality and patient safety; patient/member satisfaction; staff efficiency, productivity and satisfaction; internal/external communication; and effective use of resources.

