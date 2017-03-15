TESOL I was determined to become an English teacher when growing up, but a different kind of teacher whose students would not suffer.

TESOL International Association and National Geographic Learning, a part of Cengage, are pleased to announce that Rawia Hayik, a lecturer at Sakhnin College in Israel, will receive the 2017 TESOL Teacher of the Year Award. The award honors exceptional English language teaching and is open to teachers at all levels of education. Hayik will be recognized at the opening keynote session of the 2017 TESOL International Convention & English Language Expo 21–24 March in Seattle, Washington, USA.

Learning English from a particularly harsh teacher did not deter Hayik from achieving her goal of becoming a great teacher. “I was determined to become an English teacher when growing up, but a different kind of teacher whose students would not suffer. The dream came true, and after graduating from college, I became an elementary school English teacher. During my 20 years of teaching, I worked laboriously to be the exact opposite of my cruel fifth-grade teacher,” Hayik said. “As an English teacher and teacher educator, I view my role as essential in contributing to the community in various domains. I attempt to extend my teaching to issues relevant to students’ lives and encourage them to take action for social change.”

The recipient of the TESOL Teacher of the Year Award receives a one-year membership in TESOL International Association; a selection of TESOL publications valued at US$250; complimentary registration, travel, and accommodations for the 2017 TESOL International Convention & English Language Expo; and a cash award of US$1000. The award recipient will also deliver a presentation at the TESOL International Convention.

National Geographic Learning will present the award to Hayik at the TESOL International Convention, where she will deliver a presentation titled “Engaging EFL Writing Through Participatory Documentary Photography (PhotoVoice) Projects.” The presentation will detail the effectiveness of PhotoVoice, a tool that invites students to capture photos of deficiencies in their reality, describe the problems in writing, and later share the photos and written accounts with the community, hoping for change.

For more on Rawia Hayik, please see the Teacher of the Year feature in the March issue of TESOL Connections.

About TESOL International Association

Founded in 1966, TESOL International Association is a professional community of educators, researchers, administrators, and students committed to advancing excellence in English language teaching for speakers of other languages worldwide. With more than 12,000 members representing over 150 countries, TESOL fosters the exchange of ideas, research, and peer-to-peer knowledge, and provides expertise, resources, and a powerful voice on issues affecting the profession. Through professional development programs, its international conference, special interest groups, and publications, TESOL engages tens of thousands of professionals to collaborate globally and create a world of opportunity for millions of people of all ages who want to learn English. For more information, please visit http://www.tesol.org.

About National Geographic Learning

At National Geographic Learning, a part of Cengage, we believe education is one of the great transformative forces of this century. Our goal is to help learners and teachers to achieve personal success and be better citizens of the 21st century. We want English language teachers and their students to experience the excitement and joy of learning, and to bring their classroom to life. Our mission is to create materials which inspire students to learn and acquire the skills they need to be successful in their careers or educational experiences, and to become future leaders of the planet.

Our partnerships with National Geographic and TED provide a unique opportunity to inspire, expand global awareness, and help students how to be leaders, through learning English.

For more information, please visit http://www.NGL.Cengage.com/ELT