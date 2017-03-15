Civicom To Showcase Mobile Ethnography at Quirk’s East Brooklyn

Civicom MRS will showcase ThoughtLight™ at The Quirk’s Event – an incredible mobile ethnography tool that enhances the insight generation experience.

Civicom Marketing Research Services is a leading global market research facilitator of support services for the marketing research industry. The Quirk’s Event is a well-anticipated event rife with experience and opportunities for market research professionals. It regularly draws thousands of attendees and exhibitors from across the industry. With a diverse line-up of guest speakers and various learning sessions, it empowers market research professionals, clients, and suppliers to connect as well as showcase their latest products and services. Civicom has been a charter sponsor and exhibitor of Quirk’s Events since their launch in 2015.

At this year’s expo, Civicom Marketing Research Services will feature ThoughtLight™, the Company’s internally developed mobile ethnography solution useful for shopper insights, audio diaries, and on-the-spot data collection through the use of participant smartphones. With the Civicom ThoughtLight™ app, the need for costly and time consuming travel is reduced without losing quality in discovery of valuable insights. The app also has the capability to be combined with Civicom’s other platform capabilities, such as the Civicom online community platform, Civicom Chatterbox® and its virtual IDI and Focus Group capability, Civicom CyberFacility®.

Quirk’s Expo attendees are encouraged to visit Civicom at Booth 202, where they can experience an overview of ThoughtLight® and sign up for a demo, as well as be exposed to a showcase of Civicom’s broad-range of capabilities and solutions presented by the Civicom Marketing Research Team.

About Quirk’s Media

Quirk’s Media started out as a means for marketing research providers to promote their products and services. The company has been doing so for nearly three decades. This is still its main thrust today through Quirk’s Marketing Research Review, an industry publication covering the full realm of marketing research interests. Also published by Quirk’s is the Quirk’s Researcher SourceBook™, a specialty directory of research providers, which lists over 7,100 companies worldwide.

About Civicom Marketing Research Services

Civicom Marketing Research Services is a global innovator in qualitative research tools using the latest technology solutions for marketing research. The company works hand in hand with market research firms, facilitating projects that enable clients to achieve extensive, global reach.

Civicom’s proprietary global audio and recording platforms, plus web-enabled tools, operate in virtually every country in the world. Civicom operates 24/7 every day of the year with a dedicated and trained service team of ‘CiviTechs,’ assuring clients that no matter where their project is located, Civicom will be able to facilitate it. Civicom operates in over 96 countries and offers extensive translation services for marketing researchers. All services are available in Spanish, as well as English, and multiple other languages.

Civicom is the global leader in facilitating telephone and web-enabled IDIs and Focus Groups using Civicom CyberFacility®. Civicom also offers Civicom Chatterbox®, an online research platform that operates globally and is available for individual or multi-country studies, plus Civicom InSitu® Mobile Research, a qualitative tool for audio diaries and patient journeys.

Recently, Civicom introduced the Civicom ThoughtLight™ Mobile Insights App, a qualitative mobile app for collecting richer in-the-moment insights that works with both iOS and Android. ThoughtLight includes GPS and GEO, plus off line accessibility for places where there is no data connection.

Additional services include Civicom FrontRow™ Mobile Ethnography, transcription services through TranscriptionWing™, and respondent recruiting through CiviSelect™. The company’s latest tool is See Me Navigate™ for assessing mobile usability, enabling researchers to view a respondent’s mobile device remotely through online technology to conduct mobile app and mobile web usability research while the respondent engages with their mobile device.

Civicom is known among its clients for dedication to service quality and for the company’s motto “Your Project Success Is Our Number One Priority.”

Civicom Marketing Research chooses to be as dynamic as it is innovative; always listening to and acting on clients’ ideas and requests as they see fit. This kind of relationship has paved the way for the development and rollout of new services.

To learn more, email Civicom® at inquire(at)civi(dot)com or call +1-203-413-2423.