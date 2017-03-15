“We couldn’t be more fortunate to introduce these heroes to our nation’s students," George Velez, manager of Dremel 3D Education

The need to prepare students for tomorrow begins by preparing U.S. veterans and lifelong learners for today. Dremel, the manufacturer of digital fabrication tools for life and learning, is partnering with 3D Veterans, a training and veteran support organization, to provide veterans with sustainable and meaningful careers at Dremel in additive manufacturing. Through this 3D VetSquad℠ initiative, U.S. veterans are currently helping school districts implement the Idea Builder 3D printer alongside educators and students in California, Texas, Florida and New York.

“Through our partnership with Dremel, veterans will now have the unique opportunity to launch exciting new careers while continuing to be of service to their country by helping children master the job skills of the future,” said Michael Moncada, co-founder of 3D Veterans.

The 3D VetSquad℠ was developed with a grant and support from Google.org, VA Center of Innovation and America Makes for 3D Veterans to train unemployed and underemployed veterans for new careers in emerging technology. As this initiative expands, Dremel welcomes collaboration with organizations and districts passionate about helping the nation’s veterans and students.

“As part of our Memorandum of Understanding, VA Center for Innovation is excited to collaborate with 3D Veterans, Dremel and America Makes to help train veterans on 21st century skills, such as 3D printing, and allows them to gain access to impactful careers and to continue serving America’s schools and students," said Andrea Ippolito, Innovation Network lead of the Department of Veteran Affairs.

Current and future U.S. veterans enrolled in the 3D VetSquad℠ initiative will receive a Training Badge upon completion of a six-week boot camp program. Veterans earning their Training Badge will travel to schools nationwide to assist educators in setup, maintenance and everyday classroom use of the Dremel Idea Builder 3D printers.

“Veterans have provided a tremendous service to our country, and we want to honor that by supporting their transition back to civilian life,” said George Velez, manager of Dremel 3D Education. “We couldn’t be more fortunate to introduce these heroes to our nation’s students.”

As 3D printing technology continues to impact real-world applications of STEM learning in districts nationwide, educators and students will have the opportunity to strengthen educational experiences through hands-on training with the 3D VetSquad℠. In addition to the comprehensive lesson plans, one-on-one customer support and certification program available to Dremel customers, veterans will offer in-person support for educators who are implementing 3D printing technology to the classroom.

“The 3D Veterans program successfully advances and accelerates the adoption of 3D printing in the U.S., by meeting two core needs: providing job training and workforce skills to veterans and technical support to schools and educators. America Makes strongly supports this program," said Leanne Gluck, America Makes deputy director of workforce and educational outreach.

About Dremel

Founded in 1932, Dremel is the industry standard in leadership and excellence for versatile tools systems. The Dremel 3D Idea Builder expands the brand’s reach from the workshop to the classroom to provide educators and students with cutting-edge technology for STEM education. Built upon the brand’s dedication to empowering makers through creativity, precision and project enjoyment, the Dremel 3D Idea Builder nurtures student confidence by giving them a tool to design and build their own models to understand lessons. With available curriculum to draw connections between 3D printing and instruction, Dremel is providing educators with the support they need to transform classrooms. Learn more about classroom applications and curriculum-based learning at 3dprinter.dremel.com.

About 3D Veterans

Founded in 2015, 3D Veterans is a veteran and minority-owned small business whose primary purpose is to provide training and job placement assistance to transitioning service members and veterans seeking careers incorporating emerging technologies. 3D Veterans has partnered with Google.org., the U.S. Veteran Administrations Center of Innovation and America Makes to develop customized training boot camps centered on the needs of employers in emerging technology-focused industries. In June 2016, the White House announced a partnership between the VA and 3D Veterans to train veterans on 21st century skills, such as human-centered design, to help veterans obtain future job opportunities and reintegrate back into their community.

