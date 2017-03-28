The Herb Alpert Foundation and California Institute of the Arts (CalArts) will award the 23rd Annual Herb Alpert Award in the Arts to five exceptional mid–career artists, presented at a lunch hosted by the Herb Alpert Foundation in Santa Monica on May 19th, 2017.

The awards recognize past performance and future promise to artists working in Dance, Film/Video, Music, Theatre and Visual Arts; an outstanding candidate in each genre receives a prize of $75,000.

“We are delighted to celebrate the Herb Alpert Award’s 23rd Anniversary,” says Rona Sebastian, President of the Herb Alpert Foundation. “Each year the Award recognizes five visionary mid-career artists who expand their fields as well as our horizons. We believe that championing the arts, individual artists, and arts education – from early childhood through professional development – has profound social, cultural, and personal impact. This is at the core of the Foundation’s interests.”

Irene Borger, the Director of the Herb Alpert Award in the Arts, selects the fifteen distinguished panelists who assay the Award’s candidates. “Herb Alpert Award panelists rigorously and collectively assume stewardship through passionate, engaged, informed dialogue. Each year some of the most challenging art makers, and visionary, feet-in-the-trenches curators, critics, and presenters sit down together to examine work, approaching the judging process with adventurousness, generosity, and well-honed discernment.”

2017 Herb Alpert Award in the Arts Panelists

DANCE:

Olga Garay-English, independent arts consultant, Los Angeles

Ralph Lemon, artist, Herb Alpert Award winner, Brooklyn, NY

Carla Peterson, director, Maggie Allesee National Center for Choreography, Tallahassee, FL

FILM/VIDEO:

Erin Christovale, curator, Los Angeles Municipal Art Gallery, Black Radical Imagination, Los Angeles

Stephen Gong, executive director, Center for Asian American Media, San Francisco

Leslie Thornton, artist, Herb Alpert Award winner, New York

MUSIC:

John King, composer, Herb Alpert Award winner, New York

Tania León, composer-conductor, founder and artistic director, Composers Now, Nyack, NY

Nicole Mitchell, composer, improviser, Herb Alpert Award winner, Long Beach, CA

THEATRE:

Kristy Edmunds, executive and artistic director, Center for the Art of Performance at UCLA, Los Angeles

Tom Sellar, editor, Theater magazine, and professor, Yale School of Drama, New Haven, CT and Brooklyn, NY

Meiyin Wang, curator and producer, Berkeley, CA

VISUAL ARTS:

Emily Jacir, artist, Herb Alpert Award winner, Rome, Italy and Bethlehem, Palestine

Joan Simon, independent curator, writer, arts administrator, Santa Monica, CA

Claire Tancons, curator, writer, researcher based in New Orleans, works in situ

