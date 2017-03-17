Alert Day: American Diabetes Association Call To Action

To date over $673 billion health dollars have been spent on diabetes globally.

The American Diabetes Association (ADA) will observe its annual diabetes Alert Day on Tuesday, March 28, 2017. American Diabetes Association Alert Day is observed annually on the fourth Tuesday in March and is a one-day call to action that is intended to inform the public about the epidemic of diabetes while encouraging Americans to take the diabetes risk test to find out if they or family members are at risk for developing the disease.

The American Diabetes Association established Alert Day as a part of its diabetes awareness programs in 1986 and the day continues to be a part of its continuous education and prevention efforts to fight diabetes. According to the (ADA) before people develop type 2 diabetes, they almost always have prediabetes or blood glucose levels that are higher than normal but not yet high enough to be diagnosed as diabetes. Ninety percent of those with prediabetes don’t know it. While over half of physicians don’t screen for prediabetes, and even fewer physicians refer those at risk to prevention programs. In the Atlanta metro area there are over 800,000 residents who are pre-diabetic.

Tiffany Kirkland, American Diabetes Association Area Executive Director for the state of Georgia says, “This designated day is the perfect time for all Atlantans to participate in taking this one-minute test to determine if they run the risk for prediabetes.”

In addition to family participation corporations are encouraged to request risk testing information to make available on site to test employees at the workplace. To date over $673 billion health dollars have been spent on diabetes globally.

“We would encourage local organizations or corporations as part of any company wide health initiative to contact their local American Diabetes Association office and request materials that will help them communicate this one day risk test to their employees," says Kirkland. "In the long run this not only benefits their workplace but it helps to bring down skyrocketing healthcare costs associated with this disease.”

This year’s American Diabetes Association Alert Day is made possible through the support and commitment of Georgia’s Wellness Lives Here Sponsor; Golden Peanut.

For more information about this event contact Rebecca Drake at rdrake(at)diabetes.org. In addition, participants of American Diabetes Association Alert Day are encouraged to share photos and or videos by using the hashtag #DiabetesAlertDay in all social media posts.

About the American Diabetes Association

The American Diabetes Association is leading the fight against the deadly consequences of diabetes and fighting for those affected by diabetes. The Association funds research to prevent, cure and manage diabetes; delivers services to hundreds of communities; provides objective and credible information; and gives voice to those denied their rights because of diabetes. Founded in 1940, our mission is to prevent and cure diabetes and to improve the lives of all people affected by diabetes. For more information, please call the American Diabetes Association at 1-800-DIABETES (1-800-342-2383) or visit http://www.diabetes.org. Information from both these sources is available in English and Spanish.

