Zephyr, the industry leader in ventilation design, innovation and technology, will exhibit at the 2017 Architectural Digest Design Show from March 16th – 19th, 2017. This year, Zephyr celebrates 20 years of reinventing the ventilation category and challenging the definition of a traditional range hood. Zephyr will showcase its new, industry-first Black Stainless Steel range hoods made with titanium coating, along with hoods from its Arc, Cheng, and Essentials Collection at Booth #191 during the renowned design show.

As kitchen design evolves, homeowners and designers are looking for an alternative to standard stainless steel and white appliances that have dominated the industry now for decades. Zephyr’s Anzio, Ravenna, and Savona are now available in the sleek black stainless finish that are made with an aerospace-grade level of protection that ensures each hood will stand up to the harshest cooking conditions. Zephyr will also display its Limited Edition Okeanito in black mirror stainless and Horizon in black glass. All of Zephyr’s striking black hoods are minimal, timeless works of art and are sure to turn heads at the anticipated design show.

Additionally, Zephyr will introduce its new Messina Wall hood that was designed for professional-style ranges that require extra powerful ventilation. The Messina features a 1,000 CFM internal blower, which eliminates the need for two blowers and results in less noise and a decrease in cost for installation. Available in 36-, 42-, 48-, and 54-inch widths, Messina also includes Zephyr’s BriteStrip™ LED lighting and ICON Touch™ Controls.

Zephyr’s Lucé Wall hood now features a red “Rose” LED accent light that complements its current Cloud White, Deep Blue, and Amber color options. The new color is a glamorous addition to the hood and gives homeowners an added design element. A stunning hood for the most discerning chef, Lucé with ICON Touch™ Controls makes a bold statement in the kitchen with its minimal elegance, smart technology, and competitive price.

For designers and homeowners that prefer an out of sight, out of mind approach to kitchen ventilation, Zephyr will display its popular Lux Island, now available in white. An in-ceiling hood that doesn’t obstruct views in the kitchen, Lux Island is equipped with Zephyr’s groundbreaking Perimeter Aspiration System. The ventilation system is designed to remove smoke, steam and cooking odors by pulling air through thin channels located on the perimeter of a stainless steel panel.

“We’re excited to celebrate 20 years of business at this year’s AD Show,” says Luke Siow, Zephyr President. “The design community is so vital to our industry, and we always look forward to sharing new products with enthusiasts and discussing new trends in the design community as a whole.”

About Zephyr

For the past 20 years, San Francisco-based Zephyr has transformed the kitchen through design, discovery, and care. The company has challenged the perception of what ventilation means in kitchen design and created a new awareness of the importance of a high performing ventilation system. With acclaimed talent such as artistic visionary, Fu-Tung Cheng, and industrial designer, Robert Brunner, Zephyr is able to create cutting-edge residential range hoods unlike any other company. In addition, Zephyr has pioneered ventilation hood technology with the industry’s first DCBL Suppression System; an exclusive innovation that delivers the most silent, energy efficient and performance-driven range hoods available today. As a direct result of its unexpected design and ever-evolving innovation, Zephyr is the recipient of numerous awards and accolades including, Chicago Athenaeum Good Design, ADEX (Awards for Design Excellence), Appliance Design Excellence In Design, Spark, Architectural Products’ Product Innovation, and Consumers Digest Best Buy Rating. To learn more, visit zephyronline.com.

About Architectural Digest Design Show

The 16th annual Architectural Digest Design Show, held from March 16–19 at Pier 92 & 94 in New York City, showcases the best in the design and luxury market. The four-day fair features more than 400 premium brands and covers a range of categories, including: furniture, accessories, art, kitchen and bath products, flooring, rugs, carpets, electronics, ceramics, stone + tile, wall covering, lighting, outdoor products, building products, and more. From product launches, theater programming, and special events, the show is a must-attend for the industry’s top professionals and discerning consumers. The Architectural Digest Design Show is produced by Vornado/The Mart (MMPI), hosted by Architectural Digest and co-sponsored by The New York Times. ADDesignShow.com