Lazydays Awards Sweepstakes Winner $2,000 Shopping Spree

Lazydays, The RV Authority and world’s largest dealership, is pleased to announce the winner of its $2,000 Shopping Spree Sweepstakes. Tammie Wertman of Muncy, Pa. was randomly drawn as the grand prize winner of the $2,000 gift card to Lazydays RV Accessories & More.

The promotion was one of several travel-themed sweepstakes featured on Lazydays.com and in digital marketing channels. RVers can still enter to win the Lazydays’ RV Dream Trip Sweepstakes until March 31, 2017.

“We love to camp at our seasonal private river lot in Montgomery, Pa.,” Wertman commented. “This gift card will help with upgrading our outdoor entertaining space for family and friends. Thank you so very much Lazydays!"

“We’re passionate about providing customers the best RV ownership experience,” noted John Lebbad, Chief Marketing Officer for Lazydays. “I’d like to extend my congratulations to Tammie Wertman, and I encourage other RV enthusiasts to visit Lazydays for more opportunities to win.”

For details on future events, promotions and giveaways, visit https://www.lazydays.com and connect with Lazydays RV on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

