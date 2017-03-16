June 2, 2017

What: Save the date! The Balboa Park Cultural Partnership is delighted to announce its newest event: The Vine Affair. A stylish celebration of wine, art, beer, spirits and food pairings accompanied by music from Italian opera to jazz.

When: Friday, June 2, 2017, 6:00 – 10:00 pm

Where: Attendees will progress to six of Balboa Park’s museums while enjoying unique art installations, live music, wine and wine education. Participating locations include the San Diego Art Institute, San Diego Museum of Art, the San Diego Model Railroad Museum, Fleet Science Center, San Diego History Center and the Balboa Park Conservancy presented by the Prado restaurant.

Cost: Tickets are on sale now. Limited tasting—$50, unlimited tasting—$65, VIP—$100, designated driver—$35.

About Balboa Park Cultural Partnership

Balboa Park Cultural Partnership is a nonprofit organization through which 28 arts, science and cultural institutions in Balboa Park collaborate to achieve shared goals. By helping these groups achieve greater organizational efficiency, innovation and excellence, it seeks to contribute to the vitality and sustainability of Balboa Park. For more information visit http://www.bpcp.org.