Patriot Fund Celebrates Fifth Anniversary

Five years after its initial launch, Ascendant Advisors' Patriot Fund is thriving as one of just a handful of funds in existence with both a five-star rating and a low-risk rating from Morningstar. Based on a three-year rating, Morningstar has given the Patriot Fund (TRFAX.LW) an overall five-star rating based on risk adjusted returns as of 12/31/16 out of 1,222 funds in the Large Blend Category. This combination of features, in addition to the fact that the fund's performance has shown that individuals don't have to compromise returns to invest with their conscience, has made it a popular choice among American investors.

Developed in response to an identified market need, the Patriot Fund utilizes proprietary models to screen out companies conducting business with nations on the U.S. State Department's "State Sponsors of Terror" list. Given that regimes on this list are prone to instability and drastic policy changes by fiat, there is a strong potential for investments in these rogue states to experience sudden and significant loss of value as a result of sanctions, asset freezes or other actions by the international community. By avoiding such investments, the fund seeks to offer more stable growth in addition to the inherent moral and patriotic implications for investors.

"As the country adjusts to the Trump administration's policies and positions, there appears to be a newly intensified dislike for terror nations and a growing interest in finding ways to help minimize the threat from various terror groups. As a terror-free investment alternative, the Patriot Fund helps keep money out of the pockets of terrorist organizations and gives Americans an opportunity to proudly and confidently invest with a conscience," said Mark Langerman, Managing Director of the Patriot Fund.

The fund's experienced investment team works diligently to construct a portfolio within limits of pre-determined risk management and employ strict sell discipline rules to ensure downside risk is limited and capital appreciation potential is at its highest. Using quantitative models built on decades of investment research, the team then removes and replaces tainted stocks with terror-free equivalents. Ultimately, this allows investors to enjoy the potential for competitive returns with their core large-cap holdings without compromising their moral commitments.

The Patriot Fund is managed by Ascendant Funds. Ascendant Advisors, one of the oldest independent registered investment advisers in Texas, is the investment adviser to the Ascendant Funds. For our latest fund fact sheet click here.

###

About the Patriot Fund

Patriot Fund is a domestic large cap equity strategy that prohibits investing in companies that maintain business ties to State Sponsors of Terrorism (Iran, Syrian, North Korea, and Sudan). The portfolio is actively managed by Ascendant Advisors using a proprietary investment research process rooted in value and momentum investing principles that intends to identify the most attractive opportunities in various industries. For more information, visit http://www.patriotfund.com.

About Ascendant Advisors LLC

Founded in 1970, Ascendant is one of the oldest independent registered investment advisers in Texas, providing active portfolio management to individuals and institutions. The firm offers clients decades of proprietary investment research, a disciplined and proven quantitative process, a conflict-free and client-aligned structure, and a low and transparent overall cost structure.

Ascendant is also the investment adviser to the Ascendant Funds, emphasizing a performance-oriented approach that features active portfolio management with a quantitative approach to investment research, a bottom-up process to security selection utilizing broad array of technical and fundamental data and a top-down approach to portfolio construction and asset allocation. Ascendant's four-member Investment Committee averages more than 25 years of experience each. For details, visit http://www.ascendantadvisors.com.

PROSPECTUS DISCLOSURE:

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Patriot Fund. This and other important information about the Patriot Fund are contained in the prospectus, which can be obtained at http://www.ascendantfunds.com or by calling 855-527-2363. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing. The Patriot Fund is distributed by Northern Lights Distributors, LLC, member FINRA. Ascendant Advisors, LLC is not affiliated with Northern Lights Distributors, LLC.

MORNINGSTAR DISCLOSURE:

Morningstar calculates a Morningstar Rating™ based on a Morningstar Risk-Adjusted Return measure that accounts for variation in a fund's monthly performance (including the effects of sales charges, loads, and redemption fees), placing more emphasis on downward variations and rewarding consistent performance. The top 10%, the next 22.5%, 35%, 22.5%, and bottom 10% receive 5, 4, 3, 2 or 1 star, respectively. The Overall Morningstar Rating for a fund is derived from a weighted average of the performance figures associated with its three-, five- and ten-year (if applicable) Morningstar Rating metrics. ©Morningstar, Inc. All rights reserved. The information contained herein: (1) is proprietary to Morningstar; (2) may not be copied of distributed; and (3) is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely.

Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information. Past performance, ratings and ranking are no guarantee of future results and are just three forms of performance measurement.

RISK DISCLOSURE:

Mutual Funds involve risk including the possible loss of principal. There is no assurance that the fund will achieve its investment objectives. Because the adviser screens out Terror Nations-related issuers, this will reduce the number of potential investments available to the Fund and the Fund may not perform as well as unrestricted funds. A higher turnover may indicate higher transaction costsand could result in higher taxes when Fund shares are held in a taxable account.

*No-Load mutual funds are sold without a sales charge, however other fees and expenses do apply to an investment in the Fund.

6366-NLD-3/14/2017

Best regards,

Patriot Fund Team

Contact: Michelle Bennett

Direct 480.214.9821

MBennett(at)AscendantAdvisors(dot)com