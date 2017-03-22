Christensen demonstrates the easy, exceptional results of Rub 'n Restore's water-based leather dye. Rub ’n Restore is easy to work with and fairly idiot proof. I intentionally used some bad techniques, and the results were good anyway.

Rub ’n Restore is a mother and daughter business with three decades of experience as vinyl and leather repair professionals. Catherine ‘CC’ Christensen and Lesandre Holiday, formerly Vinyl Ladies in Southern California, moved their latest e-commerce venture to Paonia, Colorado in 2016 in the midst of expanding their services, product line, and improving customers’ experiences on their website. This enabled their admission into the Google Trusted Stores program in February. According to Google, “The Google Trusted Stores badge is awarded to e-commerce sites that demonstrate a track record of on-time shipping and excellent customer service.”

Rub ’n Restore began almost accidentally in 2011 when Holiday created a dramatic video demonstrating how to change the color of leather or vinyl. In three minutes she transforms a vinyl love seat from green to tan using nothing more than a sponge, a hair dryer and their proprietary leather dye. Soon emails flooded in, and the phone began to ring.

Their service business, Vinyl Ladies, earned them a reputation as the finest vinyl and leather repair artisans in Southern California’s auto, RV, marine, and aviation industries. Christensen and Holiday’s experience and skill allows them to remotely advise and formulate repair and restoration solutions for customers. Outstanding reviews and pictures from customers speak for themselves. Brad Chana, who worked for 3M and helped competitor SEM approve their leather coating for use on aircraft interiors, said, “Rub ’n Restore is easy to work with and fairly idiot proof. I intentionally used some bad techniques, and the results were good anyway.”

Holiday published her mother’s secret “Sandpaper Super Glue” trick, enabling any novice to repair leather with $10-$15 worth of supplies from the hardware store. Christensen and Holiday hoped to sell more leather dye by sharing their innovative technique and free written instructions. The demand for an innovative do-it-yourself vinyl and leather repair kit expanded Rub ’n Restore’s product line to include materials and tools, as well as a more versatile filler compound.

The blossoming internet-based business allowed Christensen and Holiday to relocate to Paonia on Colorado’s western slope where they continue to ship their products all over the world. Their Google Trusted Store has been welcomed to an area hit hard by coal mine closures.