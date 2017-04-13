Since jewelry is already an elegant gesture for any special person, equipping it with special sayings and lucky symbols makes it that much more treasured for years to come.

Hachi Zyana, meaning blessings from a heaven, is a new, full-service Sterling Silver and Stainless Steel Charms jewelry and unique gifts website dedicated to providing consumers worldwide with access to not only elegantly refined pieces, but to also high quality, durable jewelry pieces that are guaranteed to endure much longer than other jewelry items.

Borne from a passion for providing unmatched Sterling Silver and Stainless Steel jewelry craft for consumers worldwide intent on experience the refined pieces, Hachi Zyana is shaping up to be the go-to platform for special occasions such as friendships, birthdays, Valentine’s Day, Christmas, Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, Anniversaries, Engagements, and so much more.

“What makes our platform unique is that we take our craft one step farther by offering a customization option for scribing important, positive and insightful messages,” said Agate, one of the Founders and Owner of Hachi Zyana. “Since jewelry is already an elegant gesture for any special person, equipping it with special sayings and lucky symbols makes it that much more treasured for years to come.”

Presently on the site, visitors can peruse ‘All You Need Is Love and a Chihuahua Charms,’ ‘My Wife Calls The Shots Charm Bracelets,’ ‘My Hubby Calls The Shots Charm Bracelets,’ ‘Train like a Beast, Look Like a Beauty Bracelets,’ ‘Hey Beautiful Coolest Bracelets,’ ‘He’s My Beast She’s My Beauty Bracelets,’ 'Kiss the Cook Jewelry,' and the list goes on.

“We’ve taken the liberty of designing and developing insightful, heartfelt, and cleverly funny charm bracelets for consumers interested in knowing their jewelry options,” said Agate. “But, customization feature is available upon request, and consumers can take it one step further for an entirely original jewelry experience. Spread the word on the official launch of our new shopping site, and head on over today to explore the beauty of Sterling Silver, Stainless Steel and other unique Charms.”

For more information, visit: https://hachizyana.com

Connect with us at https://www.facebook.com/hachizyana