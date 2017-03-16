Randall West, who has worked in the Quote-to-Cash space for almost two decades, joins Simplus, a Gold Salesforce Consulting Partner and leader in Salesforce Quote-to-Cash implementations, as the Quote-to-Cash practice director.

West, who earned a bachelor of science degree in chemical engineering from MIT, comes to Simplus with a wealth of experience. Most recently, he worked at Deloitte Consulting in Chicago, where he served as a senior manager for five years. While at Deloitte, West specialized in sales and delivery of CRM and CPQ projects, focusing on building a CPQ practice.

Before Deloitte Consulting, West worked at BigMachines, which provided CPQ solutions and was later acquired by Oracle. During his 10 years at BigMachines, he served as an engagement manager, senior director and the vice president of professional services.

Since receiving funding from Salesforce Ventures in September of 2016, Simplus has continued to grow and hire industry-leading talent.

“Having an industry titan such as Randy join the team is incredible,” said Ryan Westwood, CEO of Simplus. “It really helps validate what we do. The wealth of experience and knowledge Randy brings with him will further strengthen Simplus as a market leader.”

Recently ranked No. 2 on the 2017 Top Company Cultures List by Entrepreneur and CultureIQ®, Simplus embraces ways to create greater synergy and momentum between team members. “Hiring such impeccably qualified directors reinforces our belief in providing the very best in service to our customers,” Westwood said.

For more information about Simplus, visit http://www.simplus.com or call (855) 256-8391.

Salesforce and others are among the trademarks of Salesforce.com, Inc.

ABOUT SIMPLUS

Simplus is a leading Gold Consulting Partner of Salesforce Quote-to-Cash implementations, providing solutions to help enterprises streamline quoting, sales, service, finance, operational and marketing workflows and business processes. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Simplus has certified staff with expertise in Salesforce Quote-to-Cash, Sales Cloud, Service Cloud and Pardot. Simplus has worked with many of today’s leading brands, including Winston Brands, Box, Zendesk, SurveyMonkey, Franklin Covey and more. For more information about Simplus, please visit http://www.simplus.com, or follow Simplus on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.