Snoop Dogg ‘Lavender’ Music Video Director Jesse Wellens Responds

Director Jesse Wellens The ‘Lavender’ (Nightfall Remix) music video is a spoof. It is a satirical parody on issues that impact Americans. ~ Jesse Wellens

I am a proud American; I served in the Air Force for six years which included two tours-of-duty in Iraq. I served to defend democracy and every American’s right to free speech in its different expressions.

The ‘Lavender’ (Nightfall Remix) music video is a spoof. It is a satirical parody on issues that impact Americans. In this fictional story, clowns were chosen because their true emotions are obscured. The impenetrable face can mask reality, and we are asking viewers to question what they are really seeing.

But how do you know what to believe about this video, when you see only one provocative image? Audiences need to watch the full video in order to understand the context.

I have learned that in-your-face art can stimulate debate. This video is audacious/gutsy/provoking, but in no way do we condone violence and brutality.

Our desire is that this video inspires people to continue to question, demand answers and hold our leaders to the highest standards.

The original BADBADNOTGOOD ‘Lavender’ (Nightfall Remix) featuring Kaytranada and Snoop Dogg music video was uploaded to the YouTube Channel PrankvsPrank on 3/12/17: https://youtu.be/E4i3bAtEuJE