Instantly Attract Business with Custom Shelf Talker Wobblers

Wobblers are a specific type of signage piece that are placed directly at the point of purchase for a specific product. They tend to hang out over the shelf, or really any surface, hence the “wobbler” name. These are often adhesive, with a neck that is attached to a custom shape which has the photo and print. Wobblers literally bring the eye to a specific product, are simple yet effective, and easy to install! No need for extra hardware or clips, simply insert into directly into shelf channel or choose adhesive back when placing your order from Sunrise.

Point of purchase or “POP” is the ultimate spot to attract customer’s attention. It can be hard for a product to get noticed. Shelf talkers are the best way to make a product stand out amongst hundreds of others. According to the The Grocery Manufacturers Association (GMA), after cost, shelf talkers can influence buyers up to 40%. What a simple way to boost retail sales! Also check out Darryl Rosen's 5 Tips for Effective Shelf Talkers

1. Use big fonts – or at least a big enough typeface so that consumers can comfortably read them

2. Make them readable – and can be read while a consumer is moving

3. Creative – but not overly creative

4. Informative – in a compelling way

5. Well maintained – replace often and keep a fresh look

These shelf talkers are fully customizable. Start with choosing from paper or rigid plastic for the material. From there choose single or double-sided printing, tape strip, and turnaround requirements. Of course, customers can also create a custom die-cut shape, or choose from standard templates ready to go from Sunrise.

Sunrise Hitek’s new and improved web page makes ordering easy as 1, 2, 3. Customers can choose from free, standard templates, add artwork, and be ready to go! Even better, pricing is included for the provided templates, which means no waiting for numbers, and their pricing is among the most competitive on the market! In addition to ease of ordering, product quality will also be unmatched. Sunrise Hitek has been a premier digital printer since 1988 and their specialty is the best quality print, done quickly.

About Sunrise Hitek Group, LLC.

Sunrise Hitek https://www.sunrisehitek.com/ is an Inc. 5000 company established in 1988 and employs the most advanced equipment and technology, such as G7-certified HP Indigo and UV flatbed presses, laser engraving, and digital die-cutting, to create best-in-class color printing, short-run packaging, P.O.P. retail displays, and signage products. A privately-owned enterprise, the company is based in Chicago and sells products worldwide.