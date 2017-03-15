North Star Acquires Tru Bilt Entry Door Systems Division

Tru Bilt's customers will be very well served by this marriage. North Star's reputation for great quality, delivery and service on the window side is perfectly aligned with our own on the door side.

North Star Windows and Doors ("North Star") and Tru Tech Corporation ("Tru Tech") proudly announce North Star's acquisition of Tru Bilt, Tru Tech's pre-hung entry door system division.

This acquisition further emphasizes North Star's commitment to world class manufacturing and industry leading quality, delivery and service. The sale of the pre-hung door systems division provides Tru Tech the opportunity to focus on their core business, the manufacture and distribution of fiberglass and steel door panels, decorative door-lites and related components throughout North America.

Tru Tech's CEO John Careri said, "Tru Bilt's customers will be very well served by this marriage. North Star's reputation for great quality, delivery and service on the window side is perfectly aligned with our own on the door side. This is a great deal for all parties involved. North Star gains the technological know-how, manufacturing footprint and experienced team necessary to produce outstanding entry door systems. Tru Tech's core business focus will allow us to accelerate the growth of our door components business. Tru Bilt's customers will continue to enjoy a very strong and dedicated supplier using high quality Tru Tech door components. Tru Bilt's employees are joining a great team with a common focus and attitude."

Ron Cauchi, North Star's CEO added "Tru Bilt is a wonderful fit for North Star. Together with John and his team, we have developed a truly great entry door program that is tailored to compliment and perfectly match our window product offering. Their commitment to quality and service is also a great match with North Star's approach and long standing reputation. They share our passion for delivering great quality products, on time, every time. As one company, our tag line holds truer than ever...

North Star. Quality Windows and Doors. Great Service. Exceptional Value."

Tru Bilt, as part of the North Star family, will continue to manufacture entry door systems at their Vaughan, Ontario location using high quality Tru Tech door panels and decorative glass. Tru Bilt's entire dedicated and highly experienced team will continue to support their customers with the same passion that they have for many years.

About North Star

Since 1985 North Star has been an industry leader in the manufacture of attractive and energy-efficient vinyl windows and patio doors. North Star is supported by a network of outstanding dealers with a reputation for providing quality workmanship, on time delivery and attentive customer service. For 32 years, North Star has been manufacturing quality windows and doors, delivering great service and exceptional value. For additional information about North Star, visit

http://www.northstarwindows.com.

About Tru Tech

Tru Tech Doors is a leading North American manufacturer of high quality entry door components. Since 1998 Tru Tech has designed, produced and distributed a wide range of steel and fibreglass door panels, decorative glass and other door related products for the residential and new construction building markets. For additional information about Tru Tech, visit http://www.trutechdoors.com.