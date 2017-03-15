RIBUS, Inc. Wins New Hope Editors’ Choice “NEXTY” Award for Nu-MAG

Steve Peirce, RIBUS President RIBUS has worked hard to enable companies to make clean label products by developing rice-based natural and organic alternatives to synthetic ingredients that make the impossible possible.

Leading food ingredient and supplement excipient supplier RIBUS, Inc. is proud to have won the New Hope NEXTY Editors’ Choice Award for its new ingredient — Nu-MAG™— at the Natural Products Expo West & Engredea event March . Nu-MAG can replace magnesium stearate and stearic acid, synthetic ingredients previously considered vital in making dietary supplements but prohibited in organic products, thus opening up opportunities for manufacturers around the world to make 100% organic products. A natural version of Nu-MAG is also commercially available.

According to New Hope, “Editors at New Hope have been highlighting the most progressive, innovative, inspiring and trustworthy products in the natural products industry. We believe these products and companies are shaping a healthy future for natural products.”

Nu-MAG provides tablet and capsule manufacturers the required lubrication, while also enabling “clean label” statements. The ingredient is being tested by companies in the US and around the world, and is in the process of gaining the Non-GMO Project Verified certification. All the other products in the RIBUS portfolio — Nu-BAKE®, Nu-FLAC®, Nu-FLOW®, and Nu-RICE® — are widely used to replace synthetic ingredients such as silicon dioxide as well as soy lecithin and mono glycerides in the food, beverage, pet, and dietary supplement sectors. These products just earned Non-GMO Project Verified certification, and are available in both natural and organic forms.

“We are more than proud to win a New Hope award for our ingredients for the second time,” said RIBUS President Steve Peirce. “We have worked hard to enable more companies to make clean label products by developing rice-based natural and organic alternatives to synthetic ingredients that make the impossible possible.”

In 2015, New Hope awarded RIBUS’ organic Nu-FLOW Engredea’s “Editor’s Choice for Best Organic Ingredient” at Expo West. Engredea also recognized RIBUS with a “NEXTY” nomination recognizing RIBUS as a company that “embodies not only the most innovative edge of the natural products industry, but also its deeply held social and environmental values.”

All RIBUS ingredients are made from rice hulls and bran grown in California.

RIBUS will also be speaking and/or exhibiting at the following events in 2017:

1. Petfood Forum in Kansas City, MO. April 3-5

2. VitaFoods Europe – Geneva, Switzerland. May 9-11

3. IFT – Las Vegas, NV. June 26-28

4. Supply Side West – Las Vegas, NV. September 27-28

5. Food Ingredients Europe – Frankfurt, Germany. November 28-30

About RIBUS: St. Louis, MO-based RIBUS is the global leader in natural and organic rice-based alternatives to synthetic ingredients. The company produces Non-GMO Project Verified, natural, organic, vegan, and gluten-free ingredients, and its team of brokers and distributors includes over 100 sales representatives around the world. RIBUS is a member of the Organic Trade Association’s Organic Supplements Council.