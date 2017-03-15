Hagerty Selects IVANS to Drive Digital Distribution Strategy

IVANS, a division of Applied Systems, today announced that Hagerty has selected IVANS to support premium growth. IVANS enables Hagerty to instantly communicate their latest appetite for its niche products to the largest distribution network of connected agencies while maintaining the flexibility to promote new growth targets in real time.

“As we look to grow our commercial auto business, we are focused on evolving our traditional marketing to reach more of the right agents in less time,” said Steve Garshaw, senior manager, Commercial Lines of Hagerty. “Our relationship with IVANS will allow us to market our products to an ideal network of agencies.”

IVANS enables insurers to consistently represent their appetite when agents begin searching for a market to submit their new and renewal business. Agents are immediately presented with a list of insurers, MGAs and wholesalers with appetite for the specific risk, reducing dependency on time-consuming, manual steps traditionally used to find markets and enabling agents to present the best options for coverage. IVANS provides an entirely new digital marketing opportunity to direct more in-appetite submissions from agents into insurers’ and MGAs’ pipelines, enabling markets to write more desired business.

“Changing market dynamics and pace of business are requiring insurers to evaluate new ways to better distribute their products,” said Matt Foran, vice president and general manager for IVANS Market Appetite. “IVANS enables Hagerty Insurance to connect to the largest distribution network to more quickly communicate and build appointments and submissions with the right agencies to drive business.”

