Physicians’ Education Resource®, LLC (PER®), will host the 1st Annual International Congress on Oncology Pathology™: Towards Harmonization of Pathology and Oncology Standards on June 24 at The Westin New York at Times Square. Co-chaired by Dr. Alain Borczuk, vice chairman for anatomic pathology at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York, and Dr. Balazs Halmos, director of thoracic oncology and clinical cancer genomics at Montefiore Medical Center in New York, the conference will provide the latest information on key topics in pathology that can be applied to clinical practice.

Dr. Halmos said, “The pace of advances in molecular and immune biomarker usage to guide cancer diagnosis, risk assessment and therapy has been tremendous over the last few years, posing a significant challenge to the practicing clinician. Our conference will provide a concise review of key emerging issues at the intersection of diagnostic pathology and clinical oncology, enhanced by a Tumor Board format to highlight real life challenges.”

The multidisciplinary collaboration between oncologists and pathologists is paramount to providing personalized care in order to optimize outcomes for patients with a variety of cancers. At this inaugural congress, leading experts will address critical topics in pathology screening for malignancies commonly encountered in clinical practice.

Dr. Borczuk added, “This educational activity will focus on filling knowledge gaps for treating physicians regarding the role of oncologic pathology consultation, and for pathologists, the impact of these data on clinical care.”

For more information and to register, please visit: http://www.gotoper.com/conferences/icop/meetings/1st-annual-international-congress-on-oncology-pathology-towards-harmonization-of-pathology-and-oncology-standards/registration

About PER®

Since 1995, PER® has been the educational resource of choice for live and online activities focusing on oncology and hematology. PER® provides high-quality, evidence-based activities that feature leading national and international faculty, with a focus on practice-changing advances and standards of care in treatment and disease management. Activities cover such topics as emerging strategies currently under investigation, supportive care, diagnosis and staging, prevention, screening and early detection, and practice management. With rapid advances occurring in the field of oncology, understanding how to use molecular data to diagnose and stage patients, selecting the most appropriate candidates for novel therapeutic agents, individualizing treatment based on tumor type, and referring patients to clinical trials will continue to ensure the highest level of patient care is provided. PER® serves the oncology health care community, including physicians, fellows, advanced practice nurses, nurses, physician assistants, pharmacists and researchers. PER® is part of the Cranbury, N.J.-based Michael J. Hennessy Associates Inc. family of businesses. Learn more at http://www.gotoper.com.