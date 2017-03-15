EnterWorks & Codifyd Join Forces We’re excited to work with with a team that will position B2B companies with a competitive content advantage

March 15, 2017 - EnterWorks, a leading provider of Master Data Management (MDM) and Product Information Management (PIM) solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Codifyd Inc., the leading provider of e-commerce product content solutions. The new partnership provides B2B2C digital and omnichannel businesses with an industry team and technology team who have joined together to bring the best in class platform to enable differentiated product content strategies.

As content becomes increasingly important in the consumerization of B2B, this partnership provides the tools for companies to create an agile collaboration network throughout the content value chain. By implementing the PIM foundation with a robust product content capability, manufacturers are equipped to transform their product, images, videos, brands and other marketing assets into persuasive and personalized content. This content is seamlessly syndicated to their distributors and direct sellers who can: quickly onboard products into sector and customer specific catalogs; enable collaboration across these trading partners with to enrich the product content; and provide consistent, consumable content to dealers, retailers and marketplaces.

“Codifyd has deep PIM and MDM expertise with manufacturers and distributors that positions product content in context of the customer’s buying experience, so we’re excited to work with with a team that will position B2B companies for competitive content advantage,” said Rick Chavie, CEO of Enterworks. “We see great upside as our collaborative content platform has powered B2B companies for over a decade, which is a great, natural fit with a partner such as Codifyd with methodologies and tools proven to deliver superior returns on content.”

“Companies will achieve significant benefits from this partnership that brings together Codifyd’s product content-centric digital commerce expertise and solution that delivers unique collaboration functionality,” says Sanjay Agarwal, Founder & CEO of Codifyd. “We are excited to expand our B2B footprint with EnterWorks which is a highly ranked industry leader and possesses a great set of B2B brands as customers.”

The EnterWorks multi-domain (product domain plus others such as customer, brand, location, and digital asset) approach enables a single view of content for businesses, trading partners, and customers across channels. EnterWorks’ unique B2B2C collaboration platform extends Product Information Management with workflow and a vendor portal for advanced omnichannel commerce.

