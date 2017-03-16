Our democracy demands action to update and secure our election systems.

Since the United States' 2016 election, questions have emerged about election technologies and systems integrity around the world. Startup Policy Lab is bringing together hundreds of policy, technology and security experts and innovators at the inaugural Global Election Technology Summit in May 2017. Attendees will address policy and security challenges and build tools to advance and update voting and election technology and systems.

Themes at the summit will revolve around:

DATA that fosters transparency and improves confidence in democratic practices

TECHNOLOGY that promotes a more informed, more inclusive electorate built on safe, secure and trusted systems

POLICIES to codify procedures and practices to support open and fair elections that are the cornerstone of democracy

Tableau, a global leader business intelligence and data visualization software, fully supports data-driven innovation in policymaking and civic life. “We’re excited to bring Tableau to the GET Summit. During elections, there is an abundance of important information, and making sense of it is challenging," said Neal Myrick, Tableau’s Director of Social Impact and head of the Tableau Foundation. “From the U.S. to Myanmar and dozens of countries in between, we’ve seen how open data and accessible visualizations allow anyone to show information in a meaningful and impactful way.”

California’s Secretary of State Alex Padilla is leading attempts to improve and update systems across the state, which he noted were developed in the 1990s. “In no other area of our increasingly digital lives would we settle for 20-year old technology, security or reliability; why should we settle for 20-year old technology in our voting systems? Accessible, fair and secure elections are imperative to democracy.”

Charles Belle, co-Founder of Startup Policy Lab and the GET Summit, added end of life status for voting machinery across the U.S. has reached “epic proportions," posing a massive legitimacy and issue to elections from the local to federal level. “No area is immune. It’s time to upgrade our tools and support innovation in election technology.”

Current panels include sessions on opening up ballot data, how social media and other tools impact voter registration, and private capital in the election technology space and more. New sessions will be announced on the GET’s Summit Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/getsummit/) and Twitter (https://twitter.com/electiontech). Tickets for the event are on sale now. https://www.getsummit.org/

About Startup Policy Lab: Startup Policy Lab works at the intersection of technology and government. SPL’s mission is to promote innovative, open, and data-driven policymaking. SPL builds tools that improve the decision-making process to better address the opportunities, challenges, and needs of the startup community. http://www.startuppolicylab.org/intro/