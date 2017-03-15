House Buyers of America, the company that provides competitive cash offers for homes “As Is”, recently purchased its 40th house in Arlington, VA.

“I love Arlington!” exclaims CEO Nick Ron of why the company’s growing presence in Arlington means so much to him. “I used to live there and I loved the vibrancy and energy in Arlington. I loved the proximity to DC. Some beautiful overlooks of the monuments and the Potomac River.”

Arlington has a rich history that dates back to the 1800s, and that means some very old, and very historic houses are on the market.

“Older houses in Arlington often need a lot of work from deferred maintenance over the years,” says Ron. “We love taking the old Arlington houses and bringing them up to today’s standards while at the same time keeping their historic charm.”

House Buyers of America provides competitive cash offers for homes “As Is”, which helps downsizing seniors, siblings that have inherited property, those facing a quick move and anybody that wants to quickly sell a home without doing any renovations or repairs, get cash and move on – fast. Thanks to dedicated teams of project managers and trade partners and the ability to buy renovation supplies in bulk, House Buyers of America quickly renovates the properties, if needed, keeping the current trends and the look and feel of the community in mind.

“Many Arlington houses, due to their age, require a significant amount of work, and many buyers want a bigger/more modern home,” Ron points out. “House Buyers of America is one of the few investment firms with the knowledge and capital necessary to take on big Arlington projects.”

Ron is proud of the way his company is improving neighborhoods in Arlington while helping homeowners quickly and easily liquidate their biggest asset for cash. “It’s fun driving through my old stomping grounds and seeing all of the houses we have renovated in Arlington,” he concludes.

About House Buyers of America

House Buyers of America is a residential real estate investment company headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia. By using House Buyers of America, home owners no longer have to pay real estate commissions, deal with real estate agents, or fix up their properties. The company offers a guaranteed, fast and hassle-free sale to people who want to sell their house for cash. House Buyers of America buys each property “As Is” and renovates the house if necessary, so sellers do not need to spend their time or money readying their property for sale.

