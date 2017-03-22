House Buyers of America, the company that leverages technology and select talent to provide competitive cash offers for homes “As Is” in as little as 10 minutes over the phone, is thrilled about its 130th home purchase in Prince George’s County, MD.

“The company has purchased a tremendous number of houses in Prince George’s County, including in Upper Marlboro, Hyattsville, Bowie, Capitol Heights, College Park, Cheverly, Mount Rainier and other areas,” says CEO Nick Ron. “With strong growth and its close proximity to DC, Prince George’s County is an up and coming area.”

The turnaround in the market is fairly recent for the area.

“A few years back, Prince George’s County was known for a having a high number of foreclosures,” explains Ron, “but most of the foreclosures are gone and inventory is drying up. This has been giving a boost to the County’s market and House Buyers of America has been growing rapidly in that area as a result.”

He goes on to say why its unique home buying experience is so welcome in the area.

“People in Prince George’s County are busy and don’t have the time to go through a lengthy home selling process. That’s why they love us; they know we just flat out get it done and it makes their life so much easier and stress-free. We buy the house for all cash, ‘As Is,’ and we take on the burdens of the home selling process. The home owner does not need to do any renovations, deal with Realtors or pay commissions. The process is fast and easy from start to finish.”

He continues, “One of the most fun and memorable projects was a house we bought in Capitol Heights, MD that had two feet of water in the basement when we purchased it. The house had mold and needed a tremendous amount of work. We gutted the house, pumped out all of the water, sealed the basement, and had to add extensive drainage to the yard to keep the water away from the house. It was quite an undertaking, but we ended up selling the house in about two weeks in the middle of the housing downturn. It was a great success story!”

To get a fast (often in as little as 10 minutes over the phone) and very competitive cash offer for your house “As Is” in Virginia, Maryland or Washington, DC, please visit housebuyersofamerica.com/about_house_buyers_of_america and housebuyersofamerica.com/we-buy-houses.

About House Buyers of America

House Buyers of America is a residential real estate investment company headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia. By using House Buyers of America, home owners no longer have to pay real estate commissions, deal with real estate agents, or fix up their properties. The company offers a guaranteed, fast and hassle-free sale to people who want to sell their house for cash. House Buyers of America buys each property “As Is” and renovates the house if necessary, so sellers do not need to spend their time or money readying their property for sale.

Contact Details:

House Buyers of America, Inc.

14420 Albemarle Point Place, Suite 150

Chantilly, VA 20151

Phone: 1-855-659-3289

Source: House Buyers of America, Inc.

###