Tourists travelling to Japan can stay connected more easily through TRAVEL JAPAN Wi-Fi, Japan’s number one free Wi-Fi application with the largest number of hotspots countrywide and unlimited data usage.

Telecommunications Corporation Wire & Wireless Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of KDDI, Japan’s largest mobile operator, TRAVEL JAPAN Wi-Fi (http://wi2.co.jp/tjw/rd/global.html) has recently increased its number of hotspots to over 200,000, available to all users without limits. This makes TRAVEL JAPAN Wi-Fi, which launched 2 years ago and is aimed at foreign travellers, the free Wi-Fi application provider with the largest number of hotspots in Japan. The stark increase of tourists entering Japan over the past few years spurred the need for more and more accessible Wi-Fi hotspots which resulted in the inception of the program.

Well over 1,500,000 foreign tourists have already downloaded and used TRAVEL JAPAN Wi-Fi which is available in multiple languages, such as English, Korean, Thai and Chinese. Users´ recommendations and raving reports on social media underline its popularity.

In order to further boost the user experience TRAVEL JAPAN Wi-Fi now is the first Wi-Fi application without charge to include a loginless auto-connect functionality. The application automatically connects them whenever Wi-Fi hotspots, such as Wi2, Wi2_Club, Wi2premium, and Wi2premium_club, are in reach. In addition the application automatically provides tourists with information on nearby shops and sight-seeing spots, as well as a wealth of discount coupons and a map and navigation functionality.

The use of TRAVEL JAPAN Wi-Fi which runs on both Android and iOS devices is simple and straightforward with set up taking as little as only 1 to 2 minutes.

Download and set up can be done prior to travelling so that tourists can launch the app immediately upon arrival in Japan and leave it running to automatically get Wi-Fi access at major airports, train stations, tourist spots, popular shops, restaurants and cafés.

“We are thrilled about the success of TRAVEL JAPAN Wi-Fi,” states Teppei Kawanishi of Wire & Wireless. “Satisfied Users are our most enthusiastic advocates proving that the application is really making a very positive difference to people’s travel experience in Japan.”

Wire and Wireless Co., Ltd

Founded in 2007 Wire and Wireless Co., Ltd (Wi2) is a major provider of end-to-end wireless LAN services in Japan with the particular focus on Wi-Fi service. Wi2 is a subsidiary of KDDI Japan’s largest mobile operator and the linchpin of KDDI Group’s Wi-Fi business. The au Wi-Fi service is provided via Wi2 and Wi2 offers “Wi2 300”, Wi2’s own brand Wi-Fi service, to expanding customer base.

Wire and Wireless aims at offering a communication environment ensuring seamless IP continuity, or in other words, achieving services accessible indoors, on moving vehicles, and outdoors without changing an ID not only in Japan but also overseas.

More information about Wire and Wireless Co., Ltd (Wi2) is available on

http://www.wi2.co.jp/en/

For more detail for TRAVEL JAPAN Wi-Fi APP, please go to:

http://wi2.co.jp/tjw/rd/global.html

Download URL for TRAVEL JAPAN Wi-Fi APP:

http://wi2.co.jp/tjw/lp/cp6/index.html

Images:

http://wi2.co.jp/tjw/img/index/TJW_en_01.png

http://wi2.co.jp/tjw/img/index/TJW_en_02.png