Divorce may seem like a unique personal matter between two spouses, but it is not immune to seasonal trends. The period from January to early March is known in the industry as peak time periods for filing for divorce in the U.S., and are backed by several theories. As the zenith of divorce filing nears, divorce and family law attorney Bruce Feinstein Esq. speaks about these trends, as well as good questions to ask when learning about divorce in New York.

The upswing in divorce filings begins in the New Year at the start of January. This comes on the heels of engagement season in the U.S.: December. Mr. Feinstein explains, “Divorce fillings start to spike in January and into early March, most likely due to the post-holiday timing. The New Year is a healthy dose of reality; the holidays are over, spouses want a new start, and they act on that emotional momentum.”

While divorce filings are on the rise during this time, the number of clients coming in and asking questions about divorce is also on the rise. The common rational behind this upswing is similar to the divorce-filing rise; spouses see old habits returning and may have waited until after the emotionally turbulent holiday times before consulting with a divorce attorney.

Mr. Feinstein recommends coming to a meeting with an experienced divorce lawyer in New York with a series of questions about divorce, custody, and how to best plan for next steps. Lawyers not only specialize in divorce, they can also be experts in certain areas of this complex field. “Divorce law can include family law, custody law, international custody, guardianship, and even certain financial situations. Ask your lawyer what her specialties are and how many custody cases she has handles to gauge her experience,” says Mr. Feinstein.

Another series of questions to prepare is financial aspects of the divorce proceeding. This is another complicated area of divorce, but even an initial consult with a divorce attorney can shed light on the costs associated with divorce. Ask a divorce attorney how he will charge, including retainers, hourly rates, flat fees, and outside costs like private investigators and psychologists. “Asking for the estimated total cost of your divorce is tough, since each case is truly unique and dependent on the level of conflict,” says Mr. Feinstein. “But this will help weed out attorneys who immediately lowball the cost or won’t offer ways to cut down costs. Proper preparation for this major step in your life is paramount, no matter what time of year it is.”

The Law Offices of Bruce Feinstein has nearly two decades of experience in divorce and family law, helping clients and families resolve their issues and move forward with their lives. If you are thinking of getting married or divorced and want more information visit feinsteindivorcelaw.com or call (718) 475-6039 to reach the New York office.

