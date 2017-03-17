CHF Enterprises – No Capacity Crunch with Evergreen EIS Offer

Adrian Wilkins, CEO CHF Enterprises “The UK’s incentive programme for creative industries is similar to those that previously drove interest into solar and other environmental investments” comments Adrian Wilkins, CEO of CHF Enterprises.

One of the leading British producers of children’s TV, CHF Media Group, has said that with current demand for Tax Efficient Investments outstripping supply, investors and intermediaries should consider its open-ended fund, which capitalises on the government’s UK Creative Sector Tax Credits and allows investors the opportunity to share in the potential of commercial returns enjoyed by other shows like Peppa Pig, Thomas and Friends and Bob the Builder.

The CHF Media Fund offers private investors proprietary access to potential growth opportunities by sharing in the creation, ownership and monetisation of intellectual property via its ‘evergreen’ service. The Fund targets a 3 x net return of £2.10 for every £1 invested over 4-5 year exit profile and has invested over £10m across 12 companies since its launch in 2014, all of which qualify for current tax reliefs afforded under the Enterprise Investment Scheme (EIS) and Seed Enterprise Investment Scheme (SEIS).

The CHF team has an extensive track record in children’s TV and family entertainment sectors with an impressive portfolio of shows spanning over 40 years. Globally acclaimed household favourites such as Danger Mouse, Count Duckula, Roary the Racing Car and Wind in the Willows, contribute to the team’s envious achievement of 9 BAFTAs and 2 International Emmys.

“The UK’s incentive programme for creative industries is similar to those that previously drove interest into solar and other environmental investments” comments Adrian Wilkins, CEO of CHF Enterprises. “The relief is in effect a 20% rebate on certain qualifying expenditure incurred by each investee company in producing a show. This 20% boost may serve to accentuate investee company profits and reduce any potential losses.”

Nick Buchan IFA, Director at Finance Shop, adds:

“The Fund appeals to our clients as many of them are parents who have bought countless branded toys and other merchandise for their kids over the years and fully appreciate the potential for uncapped returns derived from media IP (such as licensing & merchandising and broadcast sales). We’re also now seeing returns from the popularity of CHF’s inaugural show “Pip Ahoy!” which is aired on CH5’s Milkshake, Cartoonito and RTE as well as on TV Stations in the Far East, Middle East and Europe, which further adds creditability to CHF’s model. Many of our clients also grew up watching the original shows made by Cosgrove Hall and take comfort in backing a quality team with an exemplary heritage such as theirs.”

Investment into the CHF Media Fund will back typically three trading EIS companies, all with Advance Assurance that are either already on TV or with forward-going contracts to broadcast by the end of 2018. The Manager deploys subscriptions fortnightly and can accept applications up to Monday 3rd April to guarantee deployment by tax year end (subject to available capacity). This will allow those investors to ‘carry-back’ to the preceding 2015/16 tax year.

UK income tax payers can be entitled to receive up to 30% upfront income tax relief on investment, and CGT deferral by investing in the CHF Media Fund and selecting the EIS Only option. Investment under EIS can also be free of IHT liabilities after a 2-year period. The Fund is aimed at private and high net worth individuals who can invest from £20,000.