Jonas Enterprise and Premier, together comprising Jonas Construction Software, are the highest rated fully integrated construction software solutions on the quadrant. Both Jonas Premier & Enterprise have been identified as ‘Leaders’, which signifies an all-around strong product, offering the highest value and capability in the market.

The FrontRunners analysis is a data-driven assessment identifying products in the Construction Project Management software market that offer the best capability and value for small businesses. For a given market, products are evaluated and given a score for the capability (x-axis) and value (y-axis) they bring to users. FrontRunners then plots the top 25-30 products in a quadrant format.

To be considered for the Construction Project Management FrontRunners, a product needed a minimum capability user rating score of 3.0 and a minimum value user rating score of 3.0. All products that qualify as FrontRunners are top performing products in their market. The quadrant positions a product relative to its peers in the market. Each product falls within a designated quadrant based on their axis scores.

Karoline Lapko, Vice President of Premier, is pleased with their continued improvement, “At Premier, our goal has always been to provide a complete software solution that meets the needs and requirements of the construction industry today. With a strong focus on building lasting relationships with our clients and constantly improving our product, Premier has steadily developed into one of the industry’s leading cloud construction software solutions. That being said, we are thrilled Software Advice has identified Premier as a leader in the construction project management software space, demonstrating the value and capabilities our software has to offer.”

Steve Cowan, President of Jonas Construction Software, is pleased with the ongoing development of both Jonas Premier and Enterprise, “At Jonas, we believe in supporting the success of our customers by investing heavily in research and development and enhancing our product to meet new business trends and customer requirements. Having been identified as a top performing product in the construction project management market specifically, these results indicate the overwhelmingly positive feedback we have received regarding our software solutions, as well the overall value our software provides. As we continue to innovate and expand our product offering, combined with the high quality standards we have set for ourselves, we expect these positive trends to continue.”

About Software Advice

Software Advice is a trusted resource for software buyers. They provide detailed reviews and research on thousands of software applications. Their team of software advisors provides free telephone consultations to help buyers build a shortlist of systems that will meet their needs. Software Advice is a Gartner company. Gartner is the world's leading information technology research and advisory company.

About Jonas Premier

Jonas Premier offers the most powerful and truly integrated cloud-based construction software solution on the market, helping businesses manage what’s most important – accounting and job costing. Running in the cloud, Jonas Premier provides you with the ability to access and input key business information at any time, and from anywhere on any device, Mac and/or PC. Built on modern software architecture, it is fully flexible, tightly integrated and most importantly, simple to use. At Premier, their goal is not to be the biggest but rather the best. In the software development industry, it is easy to get pulled into multiple directions, which is why they have a disciplined approach to who they partner with and what they develop.

About Jonas Enterprise

Jonas Enterprise is a fully integrated and automated construction and service management software solution, designed to help businesses improve productivity and increase profitability. At Jonas, they make it easier for companies to focus on what is important - their customers, their projects and their employees. Jonas does this by streamlining their operations and giving better visibility to the entire organization. For over 25 years, Jonas has steadily developed and improved their product, constantly striving to meet the needs and requirements the construction and service industries today. Backed by Constellation Software Inc. (CSI), a global software company that acquires and builds high market share, mission-critical vertical market software companies, Jonas is dedicated to building software that meets the ever-changing needs of the construction industry.