Sponsoring awards at each of the eight regional festivals of the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival (KCACTF), global design software developer Vectorworks, Inc. congratulates the up-and-coming entertainment design professionals, who were recognized for their work.

“The KCACTF awards provide us a wonderful opportunity to continue our mission of empowering and supporting young designers to fuel the future of the industry,” said Alice Lowy, marketing programs director at Vectorworks. “We admired all of the winning projects, and can’t wait to support these students as they embark on their professional careers.”

A national program organized to celebrate college theater in the United States since 1969, KCACTF helps students develop their creative and technical skills. To further KCACTF’s mission, the program hosts eight regional festivals for students offering workshops, discussions, scholarships and award programs. This year, Vectorworks donated a professional license of Vectorworks Spotlight software to a winner of the Design, Technology and Management category at each of these festivals. Entries were evaluated on quality, effectiveness, originality and visual presentation techniques.

The festivals ran from January 3 to March 4, 2017. Congratulations to all the winners, listed below:



Region 1: James McLoughlin from Southern Connecticut State University for his sound design work on “The Boyfriend.”

Region 2: Emma Cummings from Slippery Rock University for her scenic design work on “Dark North” and “Hungry Jane.”

Region 3: Anna Janicek, a University of Wisconsin-Parkside graduate for her lighting design for “Hedda Gabler.”

Region 4: Bronwyn Teague from University of Southern Mississippi for her lighting design of “The Seagull.”

Region 5: Isaac Sawle, a Minnesota State University Mankato graduate, for his technical direction of “Frankenstein 1930.”

Region 6: Bradley Taylor from Oklahoma City University for his lighting design for “The Crucible.”

Region 7: Stephanie Lutz, Los Medanos Community College graduate, for her lighting design for “Project Serenity” by The Drama 52 Ensemble.

Region 8: Sabrina Michelle Reed of Scottsdale Community College for her realized scenic design for “Reeling,” and her theoretical scenic design for “Technicolor Life.”

“Computer-aided drafting is a major component of my work as a technical director. It allows me to efficiently and accurately interpret scenic designs and generate shop drawings. It also provides the advantages of rapid editing and flexibility when sharing documents,” said Sawle, winner from region five of the KCACTF. “This award will enable me to continue refining my drafting ability and style as I prepare to re-enter the professional world. It is quite exciting to be a recipient of this award.”

About KCACTF

The purpose of the KCACTF presentation and response is to provide outstanding student designers and technicians with the opportunity to showcase their work at regional festivals, where they will receive valuable feedback from professionals working in the field. Awards are presented for designs and other allied crafts appraised based on quality, effectiveness, originality and visual presentation techniques.

About Vectorworks, Inc.

Vectorworks, Inc. is a global design and BIM software developer serving over 650,000 professionals in the architecture, landscape and entertainment industries. Since 1985, we’ve been committed to helping designers capture inspiration, nurture innovation, communicate effectively and bring their visions to life. With our cross-platform software, designers can build data-rich, visual models without sacrificing the design process, while collaborating efficiently throughout the project life-cycle. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Vectorworks is a part of the Nemetschek Group. Learn how we empower designers to create experiences that transform the world at vectorworks.net.

