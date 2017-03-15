Caring Transitions Recognizes the Franchise’s Top 10

Caring Transitions recognized the owners and staff of the Top 10 franchises at the company's national conference in February. These 10 franchises highlight the capabilities and possibilities of owning and operating a Caring Transitions business.

Caring Transitions, America’s largest resource for managing senior relocations as well as downsizing and estate liquidations, recently recognized the franchise system’s most successful franchise owners. These Top 10 Awards were presented at Caring Transitions’ national conference in San Antonio between February 22 and 24.

“These 10 franchises highlight the capabilities and possibilities of owning and operating a Caring Transitions business. We are the nation’s leader in providing these kinds of services, but sometimes we’re so focused on the operations that we forget the great heights this business can achieve and the wonderful things our franchisees are doing in their communities,” Caring Transitions President Chris Seman said. “We are thrilled to include these franchisees in our Top 10.”

Here’s who was recognized with a Caring Transitions Top 10 Award:

Sherri Gillette

Caring Transitions of Southern Arizona

Donna and Nicole Rea

Caring Transitions of North Dallas Suburbs

The Reas were also recognized with the new Jeff Rea Caring for a Cause Award.

Bruce Treadway

Caring Transitions of Northern Illinois

Treadway was also recognized with a new Legacy Award for his 10 years in business and renewal agreement for another 10 years.

Rex Norris

Caring Transitions of Denton and Collin County

Terry Kern

Caring Transitions of Northern Virginia

Kern also received Caring Transitions’ Trailblazer Award.

Scott, Ben and Leilani Bleichwehl

Caring Transitions of San Antonio North

The Bleichwehls were also recognized with a Shooting Star Award.

Cindy and Steve Breck

Caring Transitions of Las Vegas

Jared and Risa Meyer

Caring Transitions of Brazos Valley

The Meyers also received Caring Transitions’ Franchise of the Year Award.

Mike Corey, Katherine Corey and John McClure

Caring Transitions of Tulsa

Karen and Dan Menachof

Caring Transitions of Rochester

Two of the Top 10 Award winners – Donna and Nicole Rea of Caring Transitions of North Dallas Suburbs and Sherri Gillette of Southern Arizona – recognized their staff at the conference. These franchisees were also recognized as members of the Million Dollar Elite Club.

“At Caring Transitions, we understand that building a successful business starts with having the support of a great team. It can be challenging to find people with the right passion, drive and expertise to put together a winning staff, but, once you overcome that hurdle, all the pieces start to fall into place. I’m excited that our top franchisees wanted to take the time to recognize their staff not just as the local level, but also on the national stage,” Seman said.

Here are the staff members who were recognized:

Caring Transitions of North Dallas Suburbs

Charlotte Krall

Kim Ludwig

Caring Transitions of Northern Arizona

Cheree Miller

Jeff Smith

Jade Boykin

Toni Smith

While the Top 10 Awards are based on financial success Caring Transitions President Chris Seman said the awards also recognize each franchisee’s innovations and contributions both to their communities and to the Caring Transitions system overall.

“Our Top 10 Award winners are some of the most innovative franchisees in the company and I’m looking forward to having them surprise us over the next year. They are all developing and growing with similar goals, but in new and exciting ways that help the entire Caring Transitions system become successful. I’m excited to see what wonderful things they come up with this year,” Seman said.

Whether the situation is planned or unexpected, Caring Transitions’ services are perfect for seniors moving in with family or into a safer living situation as well as busy families and people clearing out the home of a loved one who has passed. In addition to organizing, packing, de-cluttering, moving and resettling, Caring Transitions can handle estate sales, liquidations, and preparing homes for market. All of Caring Transitions’ services are customizable, so clients only pay for the services they need.

Caring Transitions was founded in 2006 and currently has more than 200 locations nationwide. Each local Caring Transitions owner is a Certified Relocation and Transition Specialist, a designation bestowed by an independent organization that evaluates providers of senior relocation services. All Caring Transitions franchises are also bonded and insured and all employees are background-checked.

