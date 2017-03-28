What’s new?

With over 1,000 projects successfully delivered across a wide range of leading developers and contractors, Createmaster continues to set the gold standard for project handover documentation in the construction industry. The new website provides best practice recommendations for the effective delivery of construction handover information and reflects Createmaster’s ongoing commitment to making their clients’ lives easier.

Much more than a brochure site, Createmaster.co.uk serves as an information resource for clients, providing best practice recommendations and practical advice on managing construction data requirements on projects from simple O&Ms through to full Level 2 BIM compliance.

As Createmaster’s Managing Director, Brian Dodsworth explains “we felt it was important for the new site to reflect our views on best practice, the importance of early engagement and benefits of a single source provider to effectively manage the structured data requirements that satisfy building handover and operation. The days of archive boxes of paper at PC are long gone and we are passionate about improving the standard of construction handover information by adopting the latest technology and process improvements.”

The new site provides clean and simple navigation with a page dedicated to each of Createmaster’s products and services, and identifies how an outsourced total management service removes the burden from overstretched site teams to ensure delivery of quality O&Ms at PC and peace of mind for both contractors and clients.

The revamped projects page features dedicated case studies and testimonials from leading clients, showcasing Createmaster’s depth of project experience across a wide range of construction sectors and geographies.

Coming soon

Over the coming weeks Createmaster will be launching the ‘Knowledge Hub’; an area dedicated to providing resource and insight on the latest legislation, trends and technology effecting the industry. This will feature white papers, articles and posts addressing typical client FAQs. As Brian explains “we want to share our knowledge and experience gained over 15 years in the business to help improve this crucial element of a construction project. Despite the quality of construction performance poor O&Ms are the last thing a client remembers from a project. If the process is managed properly it reflects positively on the contractor, reduces stress at handover, provides clarity for Developers and FM teams, and enables planning for occupancy well in advance.”

About Createmaster:

Createmaster are market leaders in the delivery of structured data, modelling, asset information and O&M solutions to the UK construction industry. Putting the customer at the centre of their approach supported by the simple maxim ‘do what you say you will do, when you say you will do it’ Createmaster works with the UK’s leading Clients, Developers, & Contractors and has successfully delivered over 1000 projects.

