Sea Ray unveiled a number of new models at this year’s Miami International Boat Show and Yachts Miami Beach, including new wake surfing models, updates to their Sundancer line, and a new L-Class yacht.

In preparation for the boat show, Sea Ray encountered what is an increasingly common obstacle for boat manufacturers industry-wide. Boating executives today face an increased demand for multi-use marketing content, which may be utilized across traditional and digital marketing platforms alike. This need led to a partnership with Detroit-based 3D studio, Midcoast, who undertook the process of creating Computer Generated Imagery (CGI) for Sea Ray to use in promotional activities, leading up to the 2017 Miami boat show, Düsseldorf International Boat Show, and other events.

Though 3D visualization has been widely employed by global automakers for the past decade, it has only really taken off within the boating sector in the past few years. The benefits of 3D have been significant for many companies, including Sea Ray.

"The benefits of Midcoast’s 3D visualization can make a significant impact in the boating industry, especially at events like the Miami Boat show," said Paul Slocum, CEO of Midcoast Studio. “As boating manufacturers face increasing demands in the global marketplace, there is a need for marketing and promotional materials, (often) long before boat models have been put into production. Photorealistic 3D-renders are an increasingly attractive way to create photo real imagery before products physically exist. These visual assets can then be used in event and trade show materials, in digital and dealer displays, and across websites and social media.”

Collaborating with the marketing, design, and engineering teams at Sea Ray, Midcoast leveraged CAD design data to produce stunning photo-real boat imagery, with live talent incorporated into the 3D imagery to effectively portray the Sea Ray lifestyle. The resulting visuals were promoted across Sea Ray’s corporate website, Facebook, and Twitter to garner enthusiasm and support leading up to the Miami show. Sea Ray’s online ‘virtual boat builder’, which is currently in development and slated for completion later this year, also makes use of CGI imagery.

-----------

About Midcoast Studio

Midcoast is a Digital Production Studio based in Detroit, Michigan and Milwaukee, Wisconsin. For over 30 years, the award-winning studio has delivered cutting edge visual solutions to leading global brands and their agencies. Comprised of a multi-disciplinary team of artists: Animators, illustrators, photographers, technologists, designers, videographers, and creatives — Midcoast creates scalable visual content that creates buzz and drives results for its customers. Learn more at https://www.MidcoastStudio.com

About Sea Ray

Founded in 1959, Sea Ray is the world's largest manufacturer of superior quality pleasure boats. Sea Ray is headquartered in Knoxville, Tenn., and operates as part of the Boat Group division of Brunswick Corporation. With more than 40 models ranging from 18 to 65 feet, Sea Ray makes a boat for every lifestyle -- each built with a unique commitment to quality, craftsmanship and excellence throughout. Additional information about Sea Ray is available at http://www.searay.com.

About Brunswick

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Ill., Brunswick Corporation's leading consumer brands include Mercury and Mariner outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrives and inboard engines; MotorGuide trolling motors; Attwood, Garelick and Whale marine parts and accessories; Land 'N' Sea, Kellogg Marine and BLA parts and accessories distributors; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Brunswick Commercial and Government Products, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Lowe, Lund, Meridian, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern; Life Fitness, Hammer Strength, Cybex, Indoor Cycling Group and SCIFIT fitness equipment; InMovement products and services for productive well-being; and Brunswick billiards tables, accessories and game room furniture. For more information, visit http://www.brunswick.com.

###