Mobile Kitchen, Part of the Fleet of Dedicated Response Vehicles The service capabilities that underlie our production of large events have proven successfully deployable towards the temporary shelter, sustenance and other needs of impacted communities

The RK Group today announced the creation of RK Emergency Management Support LLC, a specialized company operating to rapidly field and operate provisional life support facilities that sustain relocated and displaced people, as well as those responding to and facilitating recovery following natural disasters and civil disruptions. RK Emergency Management Support will specialize in temporary food services, structures and facility support services, providing sustenance and shelter operations supporting community recovery in times of need, and for military readiness maneuvers and training.

The Company will primarily focus on temporary sustenance and shelter operations, as well as provide dedicated management and logistics support for a variety of emergency response and recovery facility operations, including:



Rapidly fielding temporary structures including: to support operations facilities, evacuee and responder billeting, field kitchens and cafeterias, inventory management, and the medical, educational and recreational needs of displaced populations

Deploying and operating mobile kitchens and providing on-location food services or dining halls

Providing equipment and furniture to support provisioning and structure operations

Administering the sanitation and hygiene services for response and recovery operational facilities: water, electrical, lighting, HVAC, bathrooms, showers, etc.

Providing emergency transportation services for logistical enablement and personnel bussing

“Our team stands ready to support diverse operational needs with the food and facilities to sustain people until life returns to normal, as well as the integrated logistics and transportation services to support facility operations and community recovery,” explains RK Emergency Management Support General Manager Jennifer K. Heinz. “RK Emergency Management Support will work in partnership with government operators, prime contractors, nonprofits and corporate enterprises to keep people fueled, sheltered and going during critical and time-sensitive operations throughout the contiguous United States.”

The Company builds upon The RK Group’s prior experience providing services to a FEMA sub-contractor to support food and shelter at 13 Eastern Seaboard states; servicing temporary residential shelter care for family groups while providing food services and other related support services; and prior contract work with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) providing aide to the State’s Emergency Response Services team. The Company’s operations will encompass general and quality control management, hospitality services, as well as training and readiness activities to ensure ongoing rapid response capabilities, employing an initial dedicated fleet of five vehicles including two industrial-scale mobile kitchens. Jennifer K. Heinz will spearhead executive management of the company’s operations, supported by Ken Holtzinger, Travis Kowalski and senior advisor Peter Conner, and the 800+ people and resources at The RK Group.

Leveraging existing corporate expertise with event management and experience serving Federal, State and local governments or their prime contractors, RK Emergency Management Support will have capability to feed thousands of displaced people every few hours and to provide temporary shelters for tens of thousands through a variety of scalable tenting solutions. The company will also support the operational efforts of first responders, government and law enforcement personnel and those providing fire protection, medical services and education, among others administering aid.

“The service capabilities that underlie the production of large events have proven successfully deployable towards the temporary shelter, sustenance and other needs of impacted communities. The establishment of RK Emergency Management Support ensures our full capability to respond whenever and wherever the need arises,” elaborates The RK Group’s Director of Operations, Travis Kowalski, adding, “The RK Group has long been dedicated to helping people in need, and desired to optimally serve those that might be temporarily displaced with the food and facilities to sustain, including supporting logistics to assure assets needed for disaster relief and recover services are expedited appropriately.”

The dedicated woman-owned company will be tasked to arrive on a continental U.S. (CONUS) disaster scene within 48 hours following activation, supporting prime contractors and agencies, and have the capability to draw upon The RK Group’s extensive experience and expertise with large event catering, tent and equipment rentals, destination management services, logistical operations and diverse hospitality services. The company’s owned and dedicated logistics fleet will coordinate end-to-end transportation management for temperature-controlled food deliveries, rapid structure and equipment deliveries, requested asset deliveries for agencies and prime contractors, and support requirements for personnel transportation.

“When hurricanes, floods, fires, earthquakes and tornadoes disrupt regions, displaced people and the professionals rendering aid need partners equipped and prepared to help; it has been a natural extension of our integrated event services to deploy existing assets and expertise to serve a variety of contingency events, ranging from scalable tenting and mobile refrigeration solutions to industrial scale field kitchens and hospitality services,” adds SVP Ken Holtzinger at The RK Group.

ABOUT: RK EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT SUPPORT LLC (RKEmergencyManagement.com) rapidly fields and operates provisional life support facilities that sustain relocated and displaced people, as well as those responding to and facilitating recovery following natural disasters and civil disruptions. We provide sustenance and shelter operations, specializing in temporary food services, structures and facility support services supporting community recovery, as well as for military readiness maneuvers and training. In times of need, the company delivers and manages field food service operations; tenting solutions for billeting, meals and responder operations; furniture and equipment provisioning; as well as transport and camp facility services supporting emergency response and recovery. RK Emergency Management Support is a woman-owned business affiliated with The RK Group’s integrated family of event service companies, capable of leveraging its assets, expertise and personnel.

ABOUT: THE RK GROUP (therkgroup.com) is a privately held leader in the culinary, events and hospitality industries with offices in Austin, Dallas, San Antonio, Houston and Phoenix. Possessing more than 70 years of expertise, The RK Group is diversified through their wholly owned signature companies: Rosemary’s Catering; Illusions Tents, Rentals & Designs; Flair Floral; Circa DMC; RK Sports Hospitality; The RKD Studio; RK Emergency Response Support; and its branded restaurants. Through its signature family of brands, The RK Group produces 4,000+ events per year and is able to offer a one-stop planning solution that includes catering, event rentals, floral and branding decor, event design and technology, transportation, and destination management services, among others. The company works with highly visible brands, companies and convention centers throughout the U.S. to design and produce multidimensional, interactive and integrated event programs. The RK Group also operates at some of the nation’s most distinguished event centers, hotel kitchens, and museums offering comprehensive and cost-effective solutions for events of all sizes, including: corporate and fundraising galas, civic and social gatherings, weddings, sporting competitions and musical festivities, among many others.