After less than three years in business, Jared and Risa Meyer, the owners and operators of Caring Transitions of Brazos Valley, have earned the Caring Transitions' national Franchise of the Year Award. The recognition was recently announced at the Caring Transitions national conference in San Antonio.

After less than three years in business, Jared and Risa Meyer, the owners and operators of Caring Transitions of Brazos Valley, have earned the Caring Transitions’ national Franchise of the Year Award. The recognition was recently announced at the Caring Transitions national conference in San Antonio.

Caring Transitions is America’s largest resource for managing senior relocations as well as downsizing and estate liquidations. In addition to organizing, packing, de-cluttering, moving, and resettling, Caring Transitions can handle in-home or online estate sale services and preparing homes for market. Caring Transitions of Brazos Valley serves Bryan-College Station and the surrounding communities.

“We were extremely surprised to win this award – it was not on our radar at all. With so many successful franchisees who are doing such fantastic things in their communities, I feel like this award should be shared with them. So many offices have paved the way for us and we could not be where we are without their success,” Jared said.

“I think much of our success can be attributed to the level of trust we’ve developed with our clients and among our referral partners. They see we care and that we accomplish what we say we are going to do. I also think our staff has been absolutely amazing and has played a large part in the reputation we’ve developed in our community. We can’t thank our referral partners, staff and clients enough,” Risa added.

The Franchise of the Year Award is presented to a Caring Transitions franchisee who is a true contributor to the system on multiple levels – from franchise development and training, to coaching existing franchisees and participating in system wide projects while providing feedback to the corporate office. Caring Transitions President Chris Seman said the Franchise of the Year is truly the model for Caring Transitions franchise owners across the country.

“Jared and Risa were recognized with our Rookie of the Year Award last year and they’ve continued to show tremendous progression and business growth. We selected Caring Transitions of Brazos Valley as our Franchise of the Year because of that growth and because of Jared and Risa’s contributions to their local community and the Caring Transitions system,” Seman said. “They are always available to assist people who are thinking about joining the Caring Transitions family or looking to improve their business and they’ve participated in many of our research programs and studies, which makes a huge positive impact on the franchise system overall. We appreciate all they’ve done and are looking forward to seeing their future growth.”

Whether your situation is planned or unexpected, Caring Transitions’ services are perfect for seniors moving in with family or into a safer living situation as well as busy families and people clearing out the home of a loved one who has passed. All of Caring Transitions’ services are customizable, so clients only pay for the services they need – whether that means managing the entire move and estate-clearing or just getting someone resettled into their new place.

Although following the Rookie of the Year Award with the Franchise of the Year Award will be tough to top, Jared and Risa are looking forward to continuing their growth and renewing their focus on being a full-service solution in 2017 and beyond.

“Regardless of the situations our clients face, we want to be a total solution for their respective transitions. Additionally, we want to be a recognized resource for our community in relation to rightsizing, senior relocation/moving and household liquidations. Caring Transitions is a business where caring matters. All successful Caring Transitions offices have two characteristics in commen: (1) they have a genuine desire to serve our clients with understanding and compassion and (2) they have the commitment and creativity to find the solutions that achieve our client’s objectives. We’re proud to be part of that group,” Jared said.

Jared and Risa are a Certified Relocation and Transition Specialists, a designation bestowed by an independent organization that evaluates providers of senior relocation services. Caring Transitions of Brazos Valley is bonded and insured and all employees are background-checked. For additional information, call 979-431-0520, email JMeyer@CaringTransitions.net or visit http://www.CaringTransitionsBrazosValley.com.

About Caring Transitions

Caring Transitions, founded in 2006, is the first national franchising concept specializing in senior relocation and transition services. With more than 200 locations throughout the United States all owned and operated by Certified Relocation and Transition Specialists, Caring Transitions provides clients with supportive moves, auctions, rightsizing and transitions. This includes expert advice plus a well-executed transition plan beginning with the initial sorting of personal belongings through packing, shipping and selling of items to the final clearing and cleaning of the property. For more information, visit http://www.caringtransitions.com or visit us on Facebook.