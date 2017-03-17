Dr. Charles Cutler Appointed to Fit4D Board of Advisors

Fit4D announced today the addition of Dr. Charles Cutler, former Chief Medical Officer of AHIP, to its Board of Advisors. Dr. Cutler brings a wealth of medical and executive experience to the company. Fit4D’s mission is to improve the health of people with diabetes through its technology-enabled services. By appointing Dr. Cutler to the advisory board, Fit4D demonstrates its continued commitment to bring on industry leaders to further accelerate growth.

Dr. Charles Cutler has served as a senior executive in a variety of health care organizations, influencing health care policy and developing innovative programs to improve the quality and cost of care. He has served in multiple corporate leadership roles at Aetna, one of the largest national health plans; as Chief Medical Officer of AHIP, the national association of health plans; as National Vice President of Prudential Health Care; as Chief Medical Officer of Magellan Complete Care developing programs for Medicaid beneficiaries with serious mental illness and physical health problems; and as a practicing physician and medical director of a large, multispecialty staff model HMO.

“We are proud to have the opportunity to work with Dr. Cutler as we continue to leverage technology to scale our expert clinicians to improve the health of people with diabetes and other chronic disease states,” said David Weingard, CEO of Fit4D. “Dr. Cutler has extraordinary clinical and business expertise, and we are delighted that he is joining Fit4D’s Board of Advisors.”

“I am passionate about Fit4D because of their ability to engage people to successfully learn about and manage their care,” said Dr. Charles Cutler. “This complements and supports the physicians' treatment plan in a very expert, efficient, and effective way. The best outcomes, both physical and psychological, occur when the people with chronic illness understand their condition and how best to manage it.”

Fit4D is a technology-enabled health coaching solution that scales the reach of expert certified diabetes educators (CDEs), allowing them to manage a patient population more than five times larger than traditional inpatient settings. Fit4D clients include pharmaceutical companies with a branded drug or device seeking to improve initiation and adherence, and payers looking to improve health outcomes and quality measures.

The company’s team of CDEs across the country leverage the Fit4D technology platform to engage patients with personalized plans that address the individual barriers one faces when learning to self-manage the condition. Coaching topics include diabetes education, tips and tactics to initiate therapy and improve medication adherence, the importance of preventive care, nutrition, exercise, advice to overcome psychosocial barriers and more.

About Fit4D

Fit4D’s mission is to improve the lives of people living with diabetes and other chronic diseases worldwide. Fit4D delivers scalable and effective patient programs through an optimized mix of its technology platform and human-based touch points. The Fit4D clinical team of certified diabetes educators (CDEs) is comprised of dietitians, exercise physiologists, nurses, and social workers, who are passionate about empowering people with diabetes to live rich, healthy and fulfilling lives.

Fit4D’s Fortune 500 clients include pharmaceutical, payer, provider and wellness companies. Fit4D has also engaged in numerous joint initiatives with the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, American Diabetes Association, and the Diabetes Research Institute.

Fit4D is also a Startup Health transformer company.