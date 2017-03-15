Dr. Gene Brown Joins Fenstermaker's Underwater Acoustics Imaging Team

Gene Brown, Ph.D. Dr. Gene Brown brings both an extensive educational and practical application knowledge of underwater acoustics to Fenstermaker.

Fenstermaker welcomes Gene Brown, Ph.D. to their Underwater Acoustics Imaging team. Dr. Brown has over 35 years of experience in applied research and development. He has a detailed understanding and application of diverse academic and applied disciplines such as physics, oceanography, geology, geophysics, signal processing, and systems engineering.

Alan Day, Vice President of Information Technology, says, “Dr. Gene Brown brings both an extensive educational and practical application knowledge of underwater acoustics to Fenstermaker. I’m very pleased to have him join our team.” Dr. Brown also stated, “Fenstermaker’s Underwater Acoustics Team has recently embarked on a new and exciting venture that combines the use of the latest in advanced robotic Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) technology and advanced high resolution acoustic imaging to conduct inspections of components of Hydro-Electric dams and other industrial sites. The goal is to do these inspections without the client having to shut down operations. I am excited to have the opportunity to contribute to the success of the team by assisting in keeping Fenstermaker ahead of the cutting edge of technology and contributing to the success of field operations.”

Receiving his Master’s Degree in Oceanography with Hydrography Option in 1981, Dr. Brown continued his career as a Physical Scientist/Oceanographer at the Naval Oceanographic Office Stennis Space Center in Mississippi. Moving ahead, Gene Brown earned his Ph.D. in Computational Physics in 2004 from the University of Southern Mississippi. Dr. Brown is the recipient of the University of Texas at Austin Applied Research Laboratories Excellence in Research Award in 2011.