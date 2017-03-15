All of the support we have received is a reflection of this community buying into the community policing concept and being willing to take ownership of the problems and agreeing to be part of the solution.

When the Greater St. Cloud Public Safety Foundation decided they wanted to open a Community Outpost near the South Side Park, they knew it would take the support of the community and the local business to make that dream a reality. Now, thanks to the support of companies like Fresh Coat Painters of Central Minnesota, the Community Outpost is set to be operational in May.

Fresh Coat Painters of Central Minnesota provided the expertise and significant professional labor for painting the Community Outpost at 600 13th Street South in St. Cloud through the company’s national Paint it Forward® program. The Rotary Club of St. Cloud also donated over three dozen volunteer hours while “The Paint Store…and Moore!” in St. Cloud contributed over 70 gallons of paint. Heipel estimated that the monetary value of the donated labor and supplies was between $4,000 and $5,000. The work was completed between February 23rd and March 4th.

“I am a strong supporter of law enforcement and I’ve seen the needs in the neighborhood where they’re building the Community Outpost. So when I heard the appeal our police chief made last year at Rotary, I instantly knew that Fresh Coat needed to be involved. I can’t imagine trying to raise a family or live in a crime-ridden neighborhood – my guess is the local residents will be thankful to have this resource in the community,” Heipel said.

Bill Mund, Vice Chair of the Greater St. Cloud Public Safety Foundation and retired St. Cloud Fire Chief, said the house is a new, immersive way for local law enforcement to better understand and serve the community, especially in what has become a rough neighborhood.

“The Outpost is a good fit for this community as we are taking proactive steps to move into a troubled neighborhood and with the help of that neighborhood, and the community at large, assist the neighborhood to assume ownership and responsibility for what it will become and how it can become a safer place to live for everyone,” he said.

Mund said the community has been very supportive of the project and he’s thankful for the work Fresh Coat and other businesses and organizations are doing to make the Community Outpost a reality. The Greater St. Cloud Public Safety Foundation is hoping that the Community Outpost will be up and running in May with a public grand opening on August 18.

“Having the business community provide support with materials and labor to actually get the Community Outpost constructed and open is in reality about the only way it will happen. These types of projects cannot be funded through normal budgets for public safety services. All of the support we have received is a reflection of this community buying into the community policing concept and being willing to take ownership of the problems and agreeing to be part of the solution,” Mund said.

Brian Myres, Chair of the Greater St. Cloud Public Safety Foundation, added: “The Greater St Cloud Public Safety Foundation and its Community Outpost are examples of the community taking ownership of public safety and recognizing that public safety is everyone's responsibility. We are engaged to support police, fire and EMS professionals in our community and to honor those that serve.”

In addition to the labor and expertise provided by Fresh Coat, much of the work was completed by volunteers from the Rotary Club of St. Cloud. Heipel is a member of the Rotary and the volunteers worked over two weekends to paint the walls after Fresh Coat painted the ceilings and primed the walls.

”The Rotary Club of St. Cloud is pleased and honored to be a part of the construction of the Community Outpost,” said Ken Bellicot, Community Service Committee project liaison, Rotary Club of St. Cloud. “The project aligns well with our mission of community outreach and service. Also, we have many members who enjoy the opportunity to be involved in a ‘hands-on’ project.”

The paint was donated by The Paint Store…and Mooore! in St. Cloud, which is locally owned and operated by Karl Hinkemeyer and Ted Statz.

“Having been born and raised in this community, as well as my wife and I raising two teenage children in South St. Cloud, I felt the importance of reducing crime and taking back an area of town where people no longer feel safe,” Hinkemeyer said. “We need to let people know that as a locally owned small business, we are here to help, and are willing to give back to the community where they shop and support us. Without them, we would not survive. We were happy to be involved in this project.”

Paint It Forward was inspired by Eric Ascencio, previous co-owner of a Fresh Coat Painters franchise in Houston, Texas. Eric had made it his mission to be an inspiration for other cancer patients and to give back to those in his community, leaving behind a legacy when he lost his battle with the disease. This is actually Heipel’s second Paint it Forward project – he, his team and the Rotarians also painted Katie’s Wing at Place of Hope back in November of 2016.

“I’m excited to be able to be engaged in the St. Cloud community through Paint it Forward. I am motivated by the commands of Christ regarding how we are treat to our neighbors - the Rotary motto, "service above self," is simply an outpouring of this basic Christian principle. This is easier, of course, when you love the community in which you work!” Heipel said.

