Looking to find a moment of calm and balance during a hectic work day? Zazen Bear’s new boutique which opens in Rockefeller Center's Concourse Level this April offers just the right amount of balance with its zen inspired jewelry and gifts. The jewel-box sized boutique, although smaller in size than its two-floor flagship boutique in Manhattan’s SoHo which features a living wall, is designed to offer a relaxing but upbeat shopping experience for customers looking for fashionable and affordable jewelry and gifts for the home. Zazen Bear’s mantra is to bring balance and inner peace into one’s life with a “less is more meaningful” design aesthetic.

Stacking rings and bracelets, bangles, friendship bracelets, delicate earrings and necklaces in 14k gold, sterling silver and 14k gold plate, compliment a new fragrance collection for the home (candles and scent diffusers) along with mugs and hand painted ceramic tea sets. Each item is designed in Seoul, Korea, and reflects Zazen Bear’s philosophy that finding a moment of calm during the day will bring more harmony into one’s life.

Among the highlights of Zazen Bear’s jewelry are the limited-edition Stardust pendants filled with cut crystals, floating charms and semi-precious gemstones that act as amulets. Zen Garden mimics the calm and repetitive patterns found in a traditional Japanese Zen garden. The Posey collection is engraved with words like “Balance”, “Calm”, “Zen”, “Meditation” and “Peace of Mind.”

The meditating bear, called Zazen, and which is the company’s mascot is a symbol of strength and serenity in Asian cultures. http://www.zazenbear.com