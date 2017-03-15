Jefferson Park Receives Award for Best Habitat Creation

The City of Waynesboro’s Jefferson Park Constructed Wetland project was honored in the Best Habitat Creation in a BMP category of the 2017 Best Urban BMP in the Bay Awards (BUBBA) this February. The awards are presented by the Chesapeake Stormwater Network and recognize the best BMPs that have been installed in the Chesapeake Bay Watershed.

The Best Habitat Creation in a BMP category recognizes stormwater practices that provide a unique blend of aquatic, wetland or upland wildlife habitat while still providing effective stormwater function. Projects are also required to either create a new habitat or expand an existing one.

Timmons Group worked with the City of Waynesboro, Virginia on the Jefferson Park Constructed Wetland project, which was a retrofit of a 10-acre detention basin to a level two constructed wetland. The terraced design, including berms, marsh areas and pools, coupled with native plantings, will provide substantial habitat improvement for pollinators, song birds and waterfowl. The wetland also acts as a naturalized area for community members to enjoy. This project was partially funded through a Virginia Clean Water Revolving Fund Loan and the Stormwater Local Assistance Fund (SLAF) grant.

“This whole project was designed to be sustainable and community-friendly,” said Mike Claud, Timmons Group’s Stormwater practice leader, “Everything we did was in line with the City’s commitment to the environment.” The project was the next step in the City’s plan to enhance the ecological and water quality function of detention basins throughout the City.

